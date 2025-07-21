Stranded British jet F35 set for trial sortie, technical glitch solved: Sources

The stranded British Royal Navy F-35 stealth fighter jet is set for its trial sortie as technical glitches have reportedly been solved, sources told India Today. The plane has been stranded for more than a month since it made an emergency landing near Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on June 14.

The team of technicians working on the technical flaws of the plane is set to return to the UK tomorrow. A team of British technicians arrived in India on July 6 to fix a technical flaw in the jet.

The stealth fighter jet is likely to be moved from the hangar today and do a trial sortie. Further course of action will be decided after the trial sortie. The plane — en route from the UK to Australia — experienced a hydraulic failure and has been undergoing repairs since then.

Earlier this month, the British fighter jet was moved to a designated facility for British engineers to assess it, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.

At the time, a British High Commission spokesperson confirmed the arrival of the engineering team at the airport.

“A UK engineering team has deployed to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to assess and repair the UK F-35B aircraft, which landed following an emergency diversion,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

It further said that the UK has accepted the offer of a space in the Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility of the airport, and are in discussions to finalise arrangements with relevant authorities.

“In line with standard procedure, the aircraft will be moved following the arrival of UK engineers, who are carrying specialist equipment necessary for the movement and repair process,” it said.

Meanwhile, airport sources said the fighter jet was moved to the MRO.

“The UK remains very grateful for the continued support and collaboration of the Indian authorities and airport teams,” the British High Commission statement added.

The jet, worth over USD 110 million and known to be one of the most advanced fighter aircraft in the world, made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on 14 June.

It remained grounded at the airport since then, awaiting repairs after developing a technical fault.

(With PTI inputs)