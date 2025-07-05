Stranded Royal Navy F-35 to be relocated, British carrier to arrive in Tiruvananthapuram

A Royal Navy F-35 fighter jet stranded at Tiruvananthapuram Airport for the past 21 days is set to be moved soon, with a British aircraft carrier expected to dock at the Kerala port tomorrow, sources revealed.

Around 25 British technicians will arrive aboard the carrier to assess the fault that has kept the advanced stealth fighter grounded. “The team will determine whether the F-35 can be repaired in India or if it needs to be ferried back to the UK,” a defence source said.

The F-35B aircraft, owned by the British Royal Navy, performed an emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram on June 14. It is currently under the guard of a six-member team from the HMS Prince of Wales. Despite plans for dismantling, the aircraft requires repairs before it can be transported.

India had earlier offered assistance, proposing repairs at the nearest Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility. However, the British side has yet to confirm whether local repairs are feasible for the sophisticated jet.

Speculation has been rife that the fighter could be partially dismantled and transported back to the UK aboard a cargo aircraft if on-site repairs prove impossible.

The Royal Navy’s F-35s, known for their cutting-edge technology and stealth capabilities, are critical assets in the UK’s naval aviation fleet. The incident has drawn significant attention, given the strategic and operational value of the aircraft. Further updates are awaited once the British team concludes its assessment.

Valued at over $110 million, the F-35B is among the world’s most advanced fighter jets, making its dismantling a sensitive operation due to potential data breach risks.

An NDTV report notes that every screw in the jet must be secured with unique codes during dismantling to prevent theft of its stealth technology.

As per news reports, only engineers certified by aerospace and defense giant Lockheed Martin are authorised to perform the complex disassembly.

The British military will closely supervise the entire process to protect the aircraft’s stealth systems, as any data breach could expose critical combat capabilities.