'Strategic failure on all fronts': Brahma Chellaney breaks down Trump's 6 major failures in Iran war

Brahma Chellaney, geostrategist and professor of strategic studies, on Wednesday criticised US President Donald Trump's approach to Iran, calling the month-long conflict a "strategic failure on all fronts."

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"The cessation of hostilities against Iran marks a strategic defeat for Trump, underscoring how little his war of aggression actually achieved," Chellaney said in a detailed post on X.

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Trump’s Iran War: A Strategic Failure on All Fronts



The cessation of hostilities against Iran marks a strategic defeat for Trump, underscoring how little his war of aggression actually achieved.



First, it failed in its central aim: regime change. Instead, it has consolidated… — Dr. Brahma Chellaney (@Chellaney) April 8, 2026

On Tuesday, the US and Iran agreed to a ceasefire, effectively bringing an end to the war, which had been raging on for over a month.

In his analysis, Chellaney outlined several key failures of Trump's strategy.

1. Failure of Regime Change

Trump's most ambitious objective was regime change in Iran, but he had failed in this, Chellaney said. "Instead, it has consolidated the Iranian regime’s grip on power, giving new life to a government that had been under strain."

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2. The Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s Authority

The foreign affairs expert said that Trump's second failure was on the Strait of Hormuz. He said this critical Hormuz is now subject to "regulated passage" under Iranian coordination. "What Trump demanded as an unconditional reopening has instead evolved into a tacit recognition of Tehran’s authority, with Iran poised to levy transit fees much like Egypt does in the Suez Canal," he added.

3. Economic Impact

Chellaney also highlighted the significant economic fallout from the war. The damage to energy infrastructure in both the Gulf and Iran would have far-reaching consequences. "Damage to energy infrastructure across the Gulf and Iran will reverberate globally, making this war arguably the most economically disruptive in decades."

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4. Geopolitical Isolation

According to Chellaney, the war deepened America's geopolitical isolation. He said Trump's public frustration with NATO allies, as well as partners like Australia, Japan, and South Korea, only underscored the lack of international backing for a war that had no basis in international law. "Meanwhile, Gulf Arab states have been left to absorb both physical damage and reputational fallout."

5. Erosion of Credibility

The conflict has not only damaged Trump's standing but also undermined the credibility of the United States, the geostrategist said. "The war has eroded not just Trump’s credibility, but that of the United States itself."

6. Domestic Fallout

Challaney also said that the Iran war has fractured Trump's domestic political base at a critical moment ahead of the midterms. "This was a war that weakened America, rescued Iran’s theocratic regime and left Trump with little to show but wreckage," he added.

Late on Tuesday, both the US and Iran agreed to a conditional ceasefire, which included the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz for shipping. The move came after Trump had previously threatened to launch devastating attacks on Iranian infrastructure if Tehran did not comply with his demands.