Strictly enforce limit of SIM cards one can hold: Govt tells telcos; issues Aug 24 deadline

The cap on mobile connections is not new. Since August 9, 2012, an individual can hold a maximum of nine mobile connections across all operators and licensed service areas in India. In Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, and the North-Eastern states, the limit is six connections.

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The latest instructions aim to ensure stricter compliance with this existing ceiling. Customers must declare in the Customer Application Form all mobile connections held in their name, including those from other operators or licensed service areas.

To enforce the limit, the DoT has asked telecom operators to use its centralised Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP). This platform consolidates subscriber information from all operators and identifies customers who have reached or exceeded the permitted number of connections.

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From August 23, a representative image of the subscriber's photograph will be available on the DIP for customers who have reached the prescribed limit. Operators can use this information when processing new SIM requests and deny applications if the customer has crossed the threshold.

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Telecom operators have been instructed to align their processes with the DIP by November 30. Until then, any mobile connection activated beyond the limit for a day must be suspended immediately until the issue is resolved.

The government stated that the objective is to ensure subscribers use mobile connections only within the prescribed limit. Issues arising from the implementation of these instructions will be decided by the respective Licensed Service Areas.