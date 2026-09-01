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Stuck in Delhi traffic? This ₹454-crore, 61-km road corridor could make your commute easier

Stuck in Delhi traffic? This ₹454-crore, 61-km road corridor could make your commute easier

The Delhi government is drawing up a 61-km elevated road corridor along the Najafgarh drain. The project is aimed at easing congestion, improving links to major roads and adding non-motorised tracks.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026 2:45 PM IST
Stuck in Delhi traffic? This ₹454-crore, 61-km road corridor could make your commute easierA 61-km corridor is being built over the Najafgarh Drain in Delhi

The Delhi government is preparing a plan to build an elevated road corridor of about 61 kilometres along the Najafgarh drain to address traffic congestion in the national capital. The proposed corridor is expected to reduce the pressure of vehicles on Delhi’s roads and help ease traffic jams, while also saving commuters time and reducing fuel consumption. The cost of the project has been estimated at ₹454 crore, according to a PTI report.

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ALSO READ: Delhi’s ₹6,969.67-crore tunnel corridor: Route, length and benefits explained

A New Road Network Along Najafgarh Drain

Under the proposal, a 7-metre-wide road will be developed along the Najafgarh drain. From Chhawla to Basaidarapur, a total road length of 54.83 kilometres will be built on both sides of the drain. In addition, a 6-kilometre-long two-lane road will be constructed on the left bank from Jhatikra Bridge to Chhawla Bridge. The corridor will connect major roads, including the Outer Ring Road, Inner Ring Road, Shivaji Marg, Pankha Road, UER-II linked to NH-9 Rohtak Road connectivity, and Najafgarh Road.

ALSO READ: Big infrastructure push for Varanasi: Cabinet clears Ganga Elevated Corridor; travel time to drop from 60 to 20 minutes

Greener, Safer Corridor With Better Connectivity

Separate tracks for walking, jogging and cycling are also proposed along the corridor. Trees and plants will be planted along the roadside, and the boundary wall of the drain will be repaired and a new wall built. A new bridge will also be constructed near the Dwarka Metro Depot to ensure smooth traffic movement. The Public Works Department in Delhi is carrying out a feasibility study for the project, and the process to appoint a private consultant is under way.

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"The stretch is heavily congested due to a mix of slow-moving vehicles and cross movements during peak and non-peak hours, causing heavy traffic. We plan to hire a consultant to conduct a feasibility study before the project starts," a PWD official said.

Metro Expansion to Boost Delhi’s Connectivity

The Delhi Metro is already building seven metro corridors under Phase IV and Phases 5A and 5B, and the Rithala-Kundli Metro corridor is among them. The Orange Line, Red Line and Magenta Line are also being extended. Around 164 kilometres of track are being built under these metro corridor works, and 200 new metro stations are being developed. The proposed Najafgarh drain corridor is being planned alongside these wider transport expansion efforts in the capital.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 1, 2026 2:45 PM IST
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