‘Stupid jokers’: Owaisi ridicules Pakistani top brass for passing off old photo as victory over India

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi ridiculed the Pakistani side after they used a photo of an old Chinese drill to pass off as their victory over India. Owaisi said one must possess an iota of intelligence even if they attempt to copy.

Speaking to members of the Indian diaspora in Kuwait, Owaisi said, “Yesterday, the Pakistani Army chief gifted a photo to the Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif. The President of Pakistan was there, the Speaker of the national assembly was there. And these stupid jokers want to compete with India. They had given a photograph of a 2019 Chinese Army drill claiming it is a victory over India. This is what Pakistan indulges in. they cannot even give a proper photograph.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

“Nakal karne ke liye akal bhi chahiye…inn nalayakon ko akal bhi nahin hai (It takes brains to copy and these good-for-nothing people don’t even have that),” he said. “So imagine your country’s Prime Minister, President, Speaker of the national assembly is there, your so-called Field Marshal is there…” he said.

#WATCH | During an interaction with the Indian diaspora in Kuwait, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi says, " Yesterday, the Pakistani Army chief gifted a photo to the Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif...these stupid jokers want to compete with India, they had given a photograph of a 2019… pic.twitter.com/xJoaBo6zhO — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2025

In an attempt to spread propaganda, Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir presented Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif an old photo of a Chinese military drill as a souvenir. Munir claimed that the photo captured Pakistan’s strike against India.

Advertisement

The photo in question is of PHL-03 which is a multiple rocket launcher of Chinese origin, and has been used numerous times in the past five years. It was captured by photographer Huang Hai, and was first shared in 2019.

The photo was presented at a high-profile dinner hosted by Munir to honour the political leadership, the armed forces' commitment, and the spirit of the people of Pakistan during Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos. Social media users pointed out that the photo was not from Pakistan's Operation Bunyan al-Marsoos at all.