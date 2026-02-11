Sunjay Kapur family dispute: Delhi HC seeks Rani Kapur’s stand on perjury plea by Priya Kapur

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the stand of Rani Kapur, mother of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, on a plea filed by her daughter-in-law Priya Kapur. Priya Kapur has alleged that Rani Kapur's lawsuit against the family trust is based on false statements, prompting the court to request Rani Kapur's formal reply to the allegations.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Justice Mini Pushkarna issued notice to Rani Kapur on Priya Kapur's application, which seeks to initiate action for perjury under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The application claims the presence of "unimpeachable documents", including affidavits and photographs, to demonstrate that Rani Kapur made a "deliberate and false statement on oath" by claiming she neither signed nor read the RK Family Trust Deed.

The court also issued notice to Rani Kapur on a plea by Priya Kapur seeking dismissal of the lawsuit for alleged concealment and suppression of material facts. Priya Kapur asserted that the plaintiff's actions constitute a gross abuse of process and amount to fraud committed upon the court.

Rani Kapur, now 80, has pursued legal action against Priya Kapur and other family members. She seeks to have the "RK Family Trust" declared "null and void", alleging the trust was created through "forged, fabricated and fraudulent" documents. She claimed she has been wrongly disinherited from her rights, assets, and legacy.

Advertisement

Her plea asks for a permanent order restraining Priya Kapur, her grandchildren and other defendants from using or acting in furtherance of the "RK Family Trust" in any way. Rani Kapur stated she was the sole beneficiary of the estate of her late husband, Surinder Kapur, and alleged that a "systematic fraud" occurred when assets were transferred to the trust without her knowledge or consent.

The lawsuit contended that "by means of a complex web of illegal transactions" involving Priya Kapur and others, and in collusion with her now deceased son Sunjay Kapur, all her assets vested in the RK Family Trust without her knowledge. Rani Kapur maintained that until his death, Sunjay Kapur did not inform her that she had been divested of her rights, nor did he provide her with a copy of the trust deed.

Advertisement

A separate plea by Karisma Kapoor's two children is also pending before the high court, challenging the authenticity of their late father's will and accusing Priya Kapur of being "greedy". The disputes have emerged following Sunjay Kapur's passing after a sudden cardiac arrest last June.

On February 10, the court urged the parties, including the mother, wife and other members of Sunjay Kapur's family, to resolve their differences "peacefully" and cautioned against allowing the "blessing" of "financial wealth" to become a "curse". The case is scheduled for its next hearing in March.