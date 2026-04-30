Sunjay Kapur property dispute case: Big relief for Karisma Kapoor's children; here's what the court said

The Delhi High Court has stepped into the inheritance dispute over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's estate, directing that questions surrounding his alleged Will must be tested at trial before it can be accepted as valid.

In the meantime, the court has restrained his wife, Priya Kapur, from dealing with key assets, and has granted interim relief to his children from his earlier marriage to Karisma Kapoor, according to Live Law.

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Justice Jyoti Singh, while passing an interim order, said that Priya Kapur, as the propounder of the Will, would have to remove all legitimate doubts raised by the challengers, Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Raj Kapur, before the document can be upheld as valid.

The dispute stems from a civil suit filed by the siblings challenging the authenticity of an alleged Will that purportedly leaves Kapur’s entire personal estate, estimated at around Rs 30,000 crore, to Priya Kapur.

What did the court say

Justice Singh observed that suspicious circumstances were raised by the plaintiffs and Rani Kapur, mother of Sunjay Kapur, in respect of the alleged Will and that the onus to remove the said circumstances lie on Priya Kapur, which is a matter of trial.

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The Court said on the question whether the estate of the deceased is required to be preserved till the pendency of the suit, the answer has to be in the affirmative.

The Court also observed that the genuineness of the Will is a matter of trial and in the meantime, Sunjay Kapur's assets should not be dissipated.

Observing that a prima facie case was made out in favour of the plaintiffs, the Court passed interim directions on preservation of assets of Sunjay Kapur.

Justice Singh restrained Priya Kapur from transferring or changing the equity shareholdings in three Indian companies, details of which will be shared in the detailed order; from withdrawing PF fund amounts and from alienating personal assets with respect to some artworks.

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Priya Kapur has also been restrained from withdrawing monies from a few Indian accounts and also from transferring the cryptocurrencies held by Sunjay Kapur.

It is the children's case that the purported will allegedly executed by their late father is not a legal and valid document, is forged and fabricated and in any event surrounded by suspicious circumstances.

The actress's children filed the suit against Priya Kapur, her son Azarius S. Kapur, as well as Rani Kapur and Shradha Suri Marwah, purported executor of a Will dated March 21, 2025.

What the children have sought in court

The suit seeks to restrain Priya Kapur from acting and relying on the purported Will to deny the rights of inheritance vested in Kapoor's children.

It further seeks a preliminary decree for partition in favour of the Plaintiffs to the effect that the they be given 1/5th share each in the assets of their late father.

The children also seek a decree of mandatory injunction directing the Defendants to render full and complete records and accounts in relation to the personal assets and effects of their father upto the date of his demise.

The suit also seeks to restrain the Defendants from alienating, transferring, selling or in any manner creating any third-party interests in any of the personal assets and effects of their father.