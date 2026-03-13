'Super' El Nino incoming! India may face a summer of intense heat in 2026 as global temperatures set to soar

A powerful El Nino event may soon make its presence felt, raising global temperature records and triggering unusual weather patterns, including intense heat and disrupted monsoons in India.

Climate scientists have warned that this natural climate cycle is aligning to cause significant shifts in weather, potentially making it one of the strongest El Nino events in recent decades.

New data from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) indicates that ocean and atmospheric conditions are beginning to align by June, a crucial sign that the El Nino phase is intensifying.

During a typical El Nino, trade winds weaken, causing warm waters from the central and eastern Pacific Ocean to spread eastward, disrupting global atmospheric circulation.

What is El Nino?

Under normal conditions, trade winds push warm surface water toward Southeast Asia and Australia, while cooler water rises near South America. But during El Nino, this natural cycle shifts, leading to warmer-than-usual ocean temperatures in the Pacific. The result is a major shift in weather systems, bringing heavy rainfall to some regions while others experience drought-like conditions, higher temperatures, and suppressed rainfall.

For India, this means a higher likelihood of heatwaves and a weaker summer monsoon. Historically, El Nino events have been associated with reduced monsoon rainfall and hotter temperatures across India, as altered atmospheric circulation weakens the winds that bring moisture from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. The Indian Ocean region, particularly, sees rising air that suppresses rainfall, further exacerbating the heat.

Why India could feel the heat



For India, the stakes are particularly high. The summer monsoon depends heavily on temperature differences between land and ocean. During El Niño years, altered atmospheric circulation can weaken the winds that carry vital moisture from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.

If this forecasted strong El Niño develops, it could:

Increase the likelihood of intense heatwaves across northern and central India.

Raise concerns over significant rainfall deficits during the monsoon season.

Push global temperatures to record highs, mirroring the extreme weather seen during the 1997–98 and 2015–16 cycles.

The ripple effects will extend far beyond the subcontinent. While stronger vertical wind shear in the Atlantic may suppress hurricane activity, the western Pacific could see a surge in typhoon frequency.