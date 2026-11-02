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Supreme Court allows green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR on Diwali; sets strict timings

Supreme Court allows green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR on Diwali; sets strict timings

SC has directed that no firecrackers shall be burst within a 300-metre radius of hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district health centres, old-age homes and notified silence zones

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 2, 2026 3:44 PM IST
Supreme Court allows green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR on Diwali; sets strict timingsSupreme Court has permitted bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR on November 7 and 8, 2026

The Supreme Court on Monday permitted the bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR on November 7 and 8, 2026, during specified morning and evening hours.

The top court has, however, imposed strict restrictions near hospitals, educational institutions, old-age homes, and other designated silence zones.

The court allowed the use of green firecrackers between 6 am and 7 am and from 8 pm to 10 pm on both days, in accordance with its earlier order dated October 15, 2025.

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The limited relaxation comes ahead of Diwali amid continuing concerns over deteriorating air quality in the national capital and surrounding areas.

No firecrackers within 300 metres of hospitals

The SC directed that no firecrackers should be burst within a 300-metre radius of hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district health centres, old-age homes and notified silence zones.

These locations, along with educational institutions, will be designated as "No-Cracker Zones".

The court also directed authorities to appropriately mark and publicise these restricted areas so that residents are aware of the locations where firecracker use is prohibited.

What did the Supreme Court order in 2025?

The latest directions follow the Supreme Court's October 15, 2025, order, which temporarily relaxed the firecracker ban in Delhi-NCR under a regulated framework.

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That order permitted the use of approved green firecrackers during limited hours while imposing safeguards intended to reduce pollution and prevent the sale and use of prohibited varieties.

Green firecrackers are designed to produce lower emissions than conventional varieties, although they are not pollution-free.

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Published on: Nov 2, 2026 3:38 PM IST
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