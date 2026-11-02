The court allowed the use of green firecrackers between 6 am and 7 am and from 8 pm to 10 pm on both days, in accordance with its earlier order dated October 15, 2025.

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The limited relaxation comes ahead of Diwali amid continuing concerns over deteriorating air quality in the national capital and surrounding areas.

No firecrackers within 300 metres of hospitals

The SC directed that no firecrackers should be burst within a 300-metre radius of hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district health centres, old-age homes and notified silence zones.

These locations, along with educational institutions, will be designated as "No-Cracker Zones".

The court also directed authorities to appropriately mark and publicise these restricted areas so that residents are aware of the locations where firecracker use is prohibited.

What did the Supreme Court order in 2025?

The latest directions follow the Supreme Court's October 15, 2025, order, which temporarily relaxed the firecracker ban in Delhi-NCR under a regulated framework.

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That order permitted the use of approved green firecrackers during limited hours while imposing safeguards intended to reduce pollution and prevent the sale and use of prohibited varieties.

Green firecrackers are designed to produce lower emissions than conventional varieties, although they are not pollution-free.