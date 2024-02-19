scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Supreme Court asks for ballot papers, video footage of Chandigarh mayor polls; orders appointment of new returning officer

Feedback

Supreme Court asks for ballot papers, video footage of Chandigarh mayor polls; orders appointment of new returning officer

Chandigarh mayoral polls: The bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, further instructed the deputy commissioner to appoint a new returning officer who has no political affiliations.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Supreme Court orders appointment of new returning officer for mayoral polls in Chandigarh Supreme Court orders appointment of new returning officer for mayoral polls in Chandigarh

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the production of ballot papers and video footage of vote counting from the Chandigarh mayoral elections. The directive came in response to a petition alleging misconduct in the mayoral poll. 

The bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, further instructed the deputy commissioner to appoint a new returning officer who has no political affiliations.

In the mayoral polls held on January 30, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious, retaining all three posts in Chandigarh, and overcoming the alliance formed by the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Following the election results, the AAP approached the Supreme Court, demanding a re-election. 

They accused the Returning Officer, Anil Masih, of engaging in 'fraud and forgery' during the election process. Further controversy was stirred when a video surfaced online showing Masih marking ballot papers while seemingly looking at the CCTV, leading to questions about the integrity of the elections.

The Supreme Court summoned Anil Masih to appear in person for a hearing. During Monday's session, the bench questioned him about a video and his act of staring into a CCTV camera. Masih responded stating that he was merely marking all the defaced ballot papers. 

He justified his action of looking at the CCTV by saying that there were numerous cameras present.

The bench questioned Anil Masih about his reasons for marking the ballot papers. Masih responded that his intention was to prevent the papers from getting mixed. The bench, however, strongly condemned his action, stating that such practices are not permissible in an electoral democracy and that he should be prosecuted.

Also read: Chandigarh mayor elections: 'This is murder of democracy,' SC slams returning officer, orders preservation of entire record

Published on: Feb 19, 2024, 4:32 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement