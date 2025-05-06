Supreme Court makes judges’ assets public: CJI Sanjiv Khanna has FDs worth Rs 55.75 lakh, CJI-designate BR Gavai has Rs 19.63 lakh in bank  

In order to enhance transparency, the Supreme Court of India has begun publishing the asset details of its judges on its website. This initiative follows a full-court decision, ensuring public access to the financial declarations of judicial members.

As of now, 21 out of 33 judges have disclosed their assets. Amongst those listed, Justice K V Viswanathan stands out with investments over Rs 120 crore and properties in Delhi and Coimbatore. His declared income tax details from 2010-11 to 2024-25 reveal over Rs 91.47 crore.

Justice Vikram Nath has declared a two-bedroom flat in Noida, a bungalow in Prayagraj, and 20 bighas of agricultural land in Kaushambi, with investments amounting to Rs 1.5 crore.

Justice B R Gavai, set to become the Chief Justice of India on May 14, declared gold ornaments and jewellery worth Rs 5.25 lakh, with his spouse owning jewellery valued at Rs 29.70 lakh. Justice Surya Kant, who will assume the Chief Justice role on November 24, has a house in Chandigarh, agricultural land in Panchkula, and a plot in Gurugram, alongside fixed deposits worth Rs 4.11 crore.

The outgoing Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna reported Rs 55.75 lakh in fixed deposits and properties in Delhi.

The court stated, "The full court of the Supreme Court of India has on April 1, 2025, decided that the statements of assets of the judges of this court shall be placed in the public domain by uploading the same on the website of this court. Statements of assets of judges already received are being uploaded." This move aligns with efforts to make the judicial appointment process more open.

Alongside asset disclosures, the Supreme Court has uploaded the process for judicial appointments to high courts and the Supreme Court. This includes details such as recommendations, notifications, and the role of collegiums and governments. "The proposals approved by the Supreme Court Collegium for appointments as high court judges...have also been uploaded on the Supreme Court website," a statement confirmed.

These efforts come amidst ongoing discussions about judicial accountability and transparency in India's legal system. By providing public access to asset details and appointment processes, the Supreme Court aims to enhance public trust and ensure a more transparent judiciary.