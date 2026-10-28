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Taj Agra waiter stayed silent after guest allegedly slapped him, fearing for his ‘dream job’. Here's what the hotel did next

Taj Agra waiter stayed silent after guest allegedly slapped him, fearing for his ‘dream job’. Here's what the hotel did next

The waiter, identified as Kanti, was serving a guest at the hotel’s restaurant when a communication gap led to a misunderstanding.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 5:11 PM IST
Taj Agra waiter stayed silent after guest allegedly slapped him, fearing for his ‘dream job’. Here's what the hotel did nextThe response highlighted why Kanti may have been afraid to speak up despite the alleged incident.

A guest at Taj Agra has been blacklisted for life after allegedly slapping a waiter during a service-related misunderstanding, the hotel management has said. The decision was taken after the management learnt about the incident, which the waiter had not reported because he feared it could put his job at risk.

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Paritosh Ladhani, Joint Managing Director of SLMG Beverages Pvt Ltd and Sincere Developers, which manages the property, shared the incident in a LinkedIn post, saying he was furious when he found out what had happened.

The waiter, identified as Kanti, was serving a guest at the hotel’s restaurant when a communication gap led to a misunderstanding. According to Ladhani’s account, Kanti’s limited proficiency in English contributed to the confusion.

The guest allegedly responded by slapping him.

“I blacklisted 1 guest from our Taj Agra property for life because of this horrible thing they did with our waiter!!” Ladhani wrote.

Waiter stayed silent to protect his job

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What upset Ladhani further was that Kanti did not report the incident himself.

When asked why he had remained silent, Kanti explained that he came from a poor farming family in a village near Agra and considered his job at the hotel his dream.

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“I didn’t want to do anything that could risk/ruin it!” Kanti told him, as recounted by Ladhani.

The response highlighted why Kanti may have been afraid to speak up despite the alleged incident. For him, keeping his job appeared more important than reporting what had happened.

Ladhani said he learnt about the incident later and decided to ban the guest from the property the following day. He added that the guest remains blacklisted.

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Ladhani said a guest’s spending power or influence should not decide how hotel employees are treated.

“ABSOLUTELY NO ONE has the right to disrespect someone from my team. Let alone physically abuse them!!” he wrote.

He also said employers have a responsibility to support employees who may feel too vulnerable to speak up.

“If our employees are afraid to stand up for their dignity, it's OUR responsibility to stand up for them!” he wrote.

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Published on: Oct 28, 2026 5:10 PM IST
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