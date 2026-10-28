Taking an auto in Tamil Nadu? Minimum fare doubles to ₹50 as state revises rates after 13 years

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Check new rates
Under the revised structure, passengers will pay ₹50 for the first 1.8 km, while every additional kilometre will cost ₹25. The earlier minimum fare was ₹25 for the same initial distance, followed by ₹12 for every additional kilometre.
The government has also specified separate rates for travel on ghat roads, waiting time and journeys undertaken during night hours.
|
Fare component
|
Revised rate
|
First 1.8 km
|
₹50
|
Every additional kilometre
|
₹25
|
Minimum fare on ghat roads
|
₹60
|
Additional kilometre on ghat roads
|
₹30
|
Waiting charge
|
₹1 per minute
|
Night fare (10 pm to 5 am)
|
1.5 times the regular fare
Higher charges for Night, Ghat-road travel
Passengers travelling between 10 pm and 5 am will have to pay 1.5 times the regular fare. For journeys on ghat roads, the minimum charge has been fixed at ₹60, with an additional ₹30 for every kilometre travelled.
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The revised notification also sets the waiting charge at ₹1 per minute, providing a specified rate for passengers when an auto-rickshaw is required to wait during a journey.
Why has Tamil Nadu revised auto fares?
The previous fare structure had remained unchanged since August 2013. Auto-rickshaw drivers have sought higher fares, citing rising fuel prices, insurance premiums and vehicle maintenance costs.
The latest revision increases both the minimum fare and the per-kilometre charge, significantly changing the cost of auto-rickshaw travel across the state.