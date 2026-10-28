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Taking an auto in Tamil Nadu? Minimum fare doubles to ₹50 as state revises rates after 13 years

Taking an auto in Tamil Nadu? Minimum fare doubles to ₹50 as state revises rates after 13 years

According to the government notification, the revised fares apply to contract carriage auto-rickshaws operating in the Chennai Metropolitan Area and other parts of Tamil Nadu

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 3:03 PM IST
Taking an auto in Tamil Nadu? Minimum fare doubles to ₹50 as state revises rates after 13 yearsThe fares were revised following repeated protests by autorickshaw drivers. (Representative photo. Credits: Reuters)

The Tamil Nadu government has revised auto-rickshaw fares after more than 13 years, setting the minimum charge at ₹50 for the first 1.8 kilometres and ₹25 for every additional kilometre. The revised fare structure was notified on October 27, 2026, replacing the previous rates that had been in place since August 2013.

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According to the government notification, the revised fares apply to contract carriage auto-rickshaws operating in the Chennai Metropolitan Area and other parts of Tamil Nadu. The order was issued by the Home Department (Transport-I) under Section 67(1) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and directs the relevant transport authorities to implement the revised rates.

READ THIS: Buying liquor above ₹1,000? Tamil Nadu's new payment rule starts November 1

Check new rates

Under the revised structure, passengers will pay ₹50 for the first 1.8 km, while every additional kilometre will cost ₹25. The earlier minimum fare was ₹25 for the same initial distance, followed by ₹12 for every additional kilometre.

The government has also specified separate rates for travel on ghat roads, waiting time and journeys undertaken during night hours.

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Fare component

Revised rate

First 1.8 km

₹50

Every additional kilometre

₹25

Minimum fare on ghat roads

₹60

Additional kilometre on ghat roads

₹30

Waiting charge

₹1 per minute

Night fare (10 pm to 5 am)

1.5 times the regular fare

Higher charges for Night, Ghat-road travel

Passengers travelling between 10 pm and 5 am will have to pay 1.5 times the regular fare. For journeys on ghat roads, the minimum charge has been fixed at ₹60, with an additional ₹30 for every kilometre travelled.

ALSO READ: 'Our shared priority must always be...': Ram Mohan Naidu thanks Tamil Nadu CM Vijay for cutting VAT on ATF

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The revised notification also sets the waiting charge at ₹1 per minute, providing a specified rate for passengers when an auto-rickshaw is required to wait during a journey.

Why has Tamil Nadu revised auto fares?

The previous fare structure had remained unchanged since August 2013. Auto-rickshaw drivers have sought higher fares, citing rising fuel prices, insurance premiums and vehicle maintenance costs.

The latest revision increases both the minimum fare and the per-kilometre charge, significantly changing the cost of auto-rickshaw travel across the state.

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Published on: Oct 28, 2026 3:03 PM IST
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