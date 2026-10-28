Taking an auto in Tamil Nadu? Minimum fare doubles to ₹50 as state revises rates after 13 years

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Under the revised structure, passengers will pay ₹50 for the first 1.8 km, while every additional kilometre will cost ₹25. The earlier minimum fare was ₹25 for the same initial distance, followed by ₹12 for every additional kilometre.

The government has also specified separate rates for travel on ghat roads, waiting time and journeys undertaken during night hours.

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Fare component Revised rate First 1.8 km ₹50 Every additional kilometre ₹25 Minimum fare on ghat roads ₹60 Additional kilometre on ghat roads ₹30 Waiting charge ₹1 per minute Night fare (10 pm to 5 am) 1.5 times the regular fare

Higher charges for Night, Ghat-road travel

Passengers travelling between 10 pm and 5 am will have to pay 1.5 times the regular fare. For journeys on ghat roads, the minimum charge has been fixed at ₹60, with an additional ₹30 for every kilometre travelled.

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The revised notification also sets the waiting charge at ₹1 per minute, providing a specified rate for passengers when an auto-rickshaw is required to wait during a journey.

Why has Tamil Nadu revised auto fares?

The previous fare structure had remained unchanged since August 2013. Auto-rickshaw drivers have sought higher fares, citing rising fuel prices, insurance premiums and vehicle maintenance costs.

The latest revision increases both the minimum fare and the per-kilometre charge, significantly changing the cost of auto-rickshaw travel across the state.