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Tamil Nadu govt extends maternity leave to 1 year for third child

Tamil Nadu govt extends maternity leave to 1 year for third child

Under the standard eligibility framework, the 365-day benefit applies to regular female employees with fewer than two surviving children.

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 19, 2026 11:40 AM IST
Tamil Nadu govt extends maternity leave to 1 year for third childTamil Nadu government has increased maternity leave from 12 weeks for the third child

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced that women government employees who have a third child will be eligible for 365 days of maternity leave. This is an increase from the current 12 weeks and brings the benefit in line with that available for the first two children.

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Currently, married women government employees with fewer than two surviving children are granted 365 days of maternity leave. Those with two or more surviving children receive up to 12 weeks of leave. The announcement was made in the Assembly by Human Resources Management Minister D Sarathkumar during the demand for grants to his department.

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Speaking on the announcement, Sarathkumar said the Tamil Nadu government is a welfare-oriented administration prioritising social welfare and women's empowerment. He added that the maternity leave for the third child of female government employees will be enhanced from 12 weeks to 365 days.

The maternity leave period in the state has been increased in stages over the years. It was originally 90 days, raised to six months in 2011, extended to nine months in 2016, and then increased to one year in July 2021 by the respective state governments led by the AIADMK and the DMK.

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Under the standard eligibility framework, the 365-day benefit applies to regular female employees with fewer than two surviving children. However, following directives from the Apex Court and state amendments, women government employees with two or more surviving children remain entitled to 12 weeks of maternity leave with full pay. A senior official said a detailed government order would be issued soon to implement the announcement.

The announcement comes amid a controversy involving first-time TVK MLA R Pallavi, who brought her newborn to the ongoing Tamil Nadu Assembly session. Pallavi reportedly brings the baby to the Assembly premises and leaves the newborn with an attendant before entering the main hall.

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Published on: Aug 19, 2026 11:40 AM IST
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