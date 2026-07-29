Tamil Nadu students may soon get chicken biryani in midday meals — here’s what the government is planning

"The Justice Party brought food, the Kamaraj rule made it a midday meal, Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) came and brought eggs into this, puratchithalaivar (M G Ramachandran) changed it to a nutritious meal, Amma (Jayalalithaa) came and brought eggs every week... many changes occurred. Similarly, I had a desire... I have put forward a request: why not serve chicken biryani once a week?" Rajmohan said.

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The minister also announced plans to revamp the existing breakfast menu served in government schools, saying the government aims to introduce more nutritious and appealing options.

Highlighting the current allocation of around Rs 15 per student for breakfast, Rajmohan said the menu would be changed to move away from repetitive items such as wheat and rava ‘upma’.

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Meanwhile, the minister criticised the Union government, accusing it of "withholding" educational funds over policy and language-related disputes.

Calling expenditure on government schools an "investment in knowledge" that would help shape future scientists and economists, Rajmohan said blocking funds would harm the state’s future and was completely "unacceptable".

(With inputs from PTI)