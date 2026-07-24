Tap into Gen Z: PM Narendra Modi directs Union Cabinet to boost Instagram presence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed his Council of Ministers to step up their engagement on Instagram, asking them to actively leverage short-form videos and Reels to connect with the nation's youth.

During a Cabinet meeting on July 24, the Prime Minister surveyed his colleagues on their digital footprint, specifically asking how many of them actively use Instagram — one of the world’s most popular social media platforms.

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Emphasising the shift in content consumption habits, Prime Minister Modi noted that traditional long-form communication is losing traction among younger demographics, who increasingly consume information through short, visual formats.

To bridge this gap, the Prime Minister advised ministers to tailor their outreach by posting engaging content, short clips, and Reels that resonate with Gen Z and millennial audiences.

The move signals a strategic push within the government to adapt its public communication strategy, ensuring key policy updates, welfare schemes, and national initiatives effectively reach younger citizens where they spend most of their time online.

Meanwhile, a late-night direct message to students delivered via a selfie video sparked a massive surge on social media for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earning him approximately 1 million new Instagram followers overnight amid ongoing fallout over the NEET paper leak.

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The video message, captioned "More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow's Cabinet!", racked up over 271 million views, 15 million likes, and 1.3 million comments on the platform. The sudden influx pushed the Prime Minister's total follower count on Instagram to 102 million.

Addressing the anxiety and anger surrounding the examination irregularities, PM Modi sought to reassure affected candidates and parents directly.

"I know that paper leak is not an ordinary issue. It is very painful for lakh of students and their guardians," he said in the video. Highlighting the steps taken following the leak, the Prime Minister detailed the government's response and immediate priorities.

CJP leaders met with Union Minister JP Nadda and Minister of State for PMO, Jitendra Singh, today (July 24) and put forth their demands.

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"The government has asked for time till tomorrow afternoon on our demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. We hope the government will remove him soon. The government has expressed in-principle approval on the two demands of compensation (for families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide) and withdrawal of FIRs, legal cases on students," CJP's Ashutosh Ranka said today.