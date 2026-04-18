Tariff barriers with India a key priority in trade deal talks: Top US trade official

Ahead of a key meeting for negotiations for the trade deal between India and the US, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has said that they have identified tariff barriers as a key priority in trade negotiations.

Addressing a US Congressional hearing on the fiscal 2027 budget for his office, Greer said the US has sought improved market access from India for its exports.

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Greer is reported to have said that the US has been working with Indians for over a year. In the hearing on April 16, he said that he also met the Indian Ambassador to the US this week to try and bring the agreement to a conclusion.

Noting that tariff barriers remain an issue, he also referred to apples and said that he has raised the issue several times with his counterpart.

In his opening statement to the Congressional house hearing, Greer said that US President Donald Trump has also secured deals with numerous trading partners to address the unfair practices that contribute to its trade deficit.

“These new trade deals cover over half the world’s population. The nine Agreements on Reciprocal Trade with Malaysia, Cambodia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Argentina, Bangladesh, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Ecuador represent real, meaningful new market access for American exports, the kind that American farmers and manufacturers were promised the WTO would achieve,” he said.

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He also said that the US has inked deals with the United Kingdom, the European Union, Japan, and South Korea, and is looking to finalise even more deals in the weeks ahead.

His comments come at a time when an Indian delegation from the Commerce Ministry will visit Washington DC to hold further talks on the Bilateral Trade Agreement. The talks led by India’s chief negotiator Darpan Jain are scheduled to be held in Washington DC from April 20 to 22.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal had on April 15 said the negotiating teams will be meeting in person after a gap of about three to four months. “They have been engaging virtually in the meantime. We are looking at finalising the legal agreement, which is a logical follow-up of the joint statement released on February 7. There is a need for further discussions and follow-up engagement to take this forward,” he said.

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India has indicated that it is keen on finalising the initial framework for the BTA with the US but has pointed out that contours will have to be looked at afresh given that the reciprocal tariffs have been struck down by the US Supreme Court.

The US has also launched Section 301 investigations on two issues – of excess capacity and forced labour, on several countries including India. On its part, India has rejected the charges by the USTR and has called for an end of the probe.