‘Tariff India, wreck Russia’: American senator calls for Europe to join Trump’s hard line

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham has openly urged Europe to “put tariffs on India” for buying Russian oil, accusing New Delhi of fueling Vladimir Putin’s war machine.



Graham claimed Donald Trump has already signed off on a 50% tariff on Indian oil imports, set to kick in within weeks, a threat he says rattled Putin into flying to Alaska to meet Trump.

“What’s the weakness of Russia? Almost all of their income comes from oil and gas sales,” Graham said. “If we went after the customers of Russia and said you had to pick between the American economy and buying cheap Russian oil or gas, they would pick the American economy.”

Then he pointed the finger squarely at India. “The only reason Putin’s in Alaska… he came to Alaska because Trump threatened to put a 50% tariff on India for buying Russian oil and gas. That rattled him.”

The Republican senator, a close Trump ally, didn’t stop there. “To Europe—why don’t you put tariffs on India for buying Russian oil? To Europe—why don’t you threaten China with tariffs for being the largest purchaser of Russian oil? To Europe, you can do more.”

The comments mark one of the bluntest attacks yet on India’s deep energy ties with Russia since the Ukraine war began.

“I think Marco’s right that Donald Trump’s the only guy on the planet that can end this war. Putin fears Trump and he’s been tough. Azerbaijan and Armenia has been going on for 30 years. He ended that war. Pakistan, India—just by force of will. So he’s the right guy.”

And Trump, he said, is ready to push hard. “If this war doesn’t end justly and honorably—with Ukraine making concessions also—we’re going to destroy the Russian economy. When President Trump said, ‘I will sell weapons to Ukraine through Europe,’ that rattled Putin. If we take it to the next level and tell China, ‘You’re next,’ then I think we can have an end to this war.”

Graham’s bottom line: unless India, China, and Europe stop buying Russian oil, Trump will use America’s economic might to make them choose. “Working with Europe, we can do that if we have the will. If we told Russia that if this war does not come to an end, we’re going to destroy your fossil fuel economy, this war would come to an end.”