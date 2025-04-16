Tariff talks? US Vice President JD Vance to visit India next week, will meet PM Modi

US Vice President JD Vance will embark on a significant visit to India next week, intended to strengthen ties between the two nations by focusing on economic and geopolitical priorities. During this trip, Vance will engage in a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit coincides with ongoing negotiations for a comprehensive trade agreement between the United States and India, underscoring the importance of this diplomatic engagement.

Advertisement

The Vice President's Office mentioned that JD Vance and his family will be travelling to Italy and India from April 18 to April 24. He is expected to be accompanied by his wife Usha and their three children — Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel.

"The Vice President will discuss shared economic and geopolitical priorities with leaders in each country," the statement said.

Vance's itinerary includes visits to iconic cultural sites in India, such as Jaipur and Agra, reflecting the cultural diplomacy aspect of the trip. His family, including his wife Usha and their three children, Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel, will accompany him. This visit follows a previous meeting between Vance and Modi in France, where the Indian Prime Minister presented gifts to Vance’s children. Modi was described as "gracious and kind," and Vance expressed gratitude, noting, "the kids really enjoyed the gifts" and "I’m grateful to him for the wonderful conversation."

Advertisement

The trip is strategically timed as both nations are actively pursuing a trade agreement. Earlier this year, India and the US agreed to advance the initial phase of a broader trade pact, with an ambitious target of boosting bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030. However, the negotiation is complex, given the Trump administration's stringent stance on tariffs. An Indian official expressed optimism, suggesting a "win-win" outcome could be achieved within the next 90 days, indicating potential breakthroughs during Vance's visit.

JD Vance's itinerary also includes a visit to Italy, where he will meet with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin before arriving in India. This trip underscores the Senator's commitment to reinforcing US relations with pivotal global partners. As Vance prepares for his discussions in New Delhi, the focus remains on securing a favourable trade agreement and fortifying economic partnerships, vital for both nations’ growth and stability.