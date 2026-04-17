'No one involved will be...': Devendra Fadnavis' stern warning to TCS Nashik case accused

TCS Nashik case update: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday that the state government is taking serious action following allegations of sexual harassment by eight employees against senior colleagues at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik.

"This is a very serious matter, and we are taking significant action regarding it. This operation was executed as part of a specific module. Fortunately, a company like TCS has taken a very firm stance in this regard; TCS has adopted the position that they will not shield anyone involved," Fadnavis told reporters in Kolkata.

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He emphasised that the government will not protect any involved individuals and is working with central agencies to explore all connections related to the case.

"We will investigate the full extent of this module's connections. We have also apprised the central agencies, and their assistance will be sought as and when required."

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Previously, Fadnavis had assured that the matter is being investigated thoroughly, and those accused will face consequences. The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has approached the Ministry of Labour and Employment to request a detailed audit of the company's compliance with the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) guidelines. They have also called for a broader state-level audit across technology and ITES companies.

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The Maharashtra Legislative Council's Deputy Chairperson, Neelam Gorhe, has instructed the Nashik Police Commissioner to take stringent action. A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the complaints, which include allegations of mental and sexual harassment, as well as coercion related to religious conversion.

Eight individuals, including a female HR manager, have been arrested.

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TCS has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards any form of harassment and stated that it acted swiftly upon learning of the allegations. The company has suspended the employees under investigation and is cooperating with law enforcement. A company probe, led by TCS's Chief Operating Officer Aarthi Subramanian, aims to establish facts and identify those responsible. Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran emphasized that any necessary corrective measures will be implemented promptly.

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The accused individuals include Asif Ansari, Shafi Sheikh, Shah Rukh Qureshi, Raza Memon, Tausif Attar, and Danish Sheikh.