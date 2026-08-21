Teacher slaps 6-year-old LKG student, child collapses into her lap, dies: CCTV footage triggers probe in Vizag

The child collapsed moments later and fell into the teacher's lap. She appeared to try to lift him, but he did not respond.

The boy was taken to hospital, where he was declared dead. Police are examining the CCTV footage as part of their investigation into the incident.

What the family says

The child's father said he received no call from the school. He learnt about the incident from local cooks who worked at his brother-in-law's place. He also denied that the child had been unwell before leaving for school that morning.

The family has alleged that the child became frightened after being assaulted, began crying and coughing, and then collapsed. They reached the hospital to find him already dead, and have demanded strict action against both the teacher and the school management.

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Investigation underway

Police have registered a case and launched a probe under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which governs inquiry procedures when a person dies under unnatural or suspicious circumstances. Officers are questioning those who were present at the school and reviewing the CCTV footage alongside other evidence.

The post-mortem report is awaited. The exact cause of death has not yet been established.

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh expressed condolences, describing the child's death as "heartbreaking." Addressing the parents, he said: "We are taking legal action against the culprits and the school management. Stay strong. The loss you have suffered is irreplaceable by anyone. Our government will stand by you in every possible way."