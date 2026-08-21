Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Teacher slaps 6-year-old LKG student, child collapses into her lap, dies: CCTV footage triggers probe in Vizag

Teacher slaps 6-year-old LKG student, child collapses into her lap, dies: CCTV footage triggers probe in Vizag

CCTV footage from the school, now with the authorities, reportedly shows the teacher scolding the child as he cries and gestures with his hands. The footage then shows the teacher adjusting the boy's clothes before slapping him

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 21, 2026 10:34 AM IST
Teacher slaps 6-year-old LKG student, child collapses into her lap, dies: CCTV footage triggers probe in VizagCCTV shows teacher slapping 6-year-old over homework; child collapses and dies in Visakhapatnam

A six-year-old boy died after collapsing in his LKG classroom at a school in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, allegedly after being beaten by his teacher over incomplete homework.

CCTV footage from the school, now with the authorities, reportedly shows the teacher scolding the child as he cries and gestures with his hands. The footage then shows the teacher adjusting the boy's clothes before slapping him.

Advertisement

The child collapsed moments later and fell into the teacher's lap. She appeared to try to lift him, but he did not respond.

The boy was taken to hospital, where he was declared dead. Police are examining the CCTV footage as part of their investigation into the incident.

What the family says

The child's father said he received no call from the school. He learnt about the incident from local cooks who worked at his brother-in-law's place. He also denied that the child had been unwell before leaving for school that morning.

The family has alleged that the child became frightened after being assaulted, began crying and coughing, and then collapsed. They reached the hospital to find him already dead, and have demanded strict action against both the teacher and the school management.

Advertisement

Investigation underway

Police have registered a case and launched a probe under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which governs inquiry procedures when a person dies under unnatural or suspicious circumstances. Officers are questioning those who were present at the school and reviewing the CCTV footage alongside other evidence.

The post-mortem report is awaited. The exact cause of death has not yet been established.

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh expressed condolences, describing the child's death as "heartbreaking." Addressing the parents, he said: "We are taking legal action against the culprits and the school management. Stay strong. The loss you have suffered is irreplaceable by anyone. Our government will stand by you in every possible way."

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 21, 2026 10:34 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more