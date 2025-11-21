An Indian Air Force Tejas fighter jet crashed in the United Arab Emirates on Friday during a flying display at the Dubai Airshow 2025. The Indian Air Force confirmed the crash and announced on X that the pilot had died in the incident, adding that “further details are being ascertained.”

The jet went down around 2:10 pm local time while performing at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai World Central. A video from the venue showed the aircraft descending sharply before erupting into a fireball on impact. There was no indication in the footage of an ejection.

The crash unfolded in front of spectators, including families with children, as a plume of black smoke rose over the airfield and emergency teams rushed to the site.

Confirming the incident, an Indian Air Force spokesperson said, “A Tejas of IAF has crashed in Dubai Air Show-25. Further details are being ascertained at the moment. Will give further details in some time.”

An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident.



IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief.



A court of inquiry is being… — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) November 21, 2025

The Dubai Airshow, held at the city’s second airport, is one of the world’s largest aviation exhibitions and has seen major aircraft orders this year from Emirates and FlyDubai. Authorities have not released information on the cause of the crash.

Designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency and manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, the Tejas is India’s first indigenous fighter jet, though it uses a foreign engine. The IAF currently operates the Mk1 variant, with deliveries of the upgraded Mk1A awaited.

Friday’s crash is only the second Tejas accident since the aircraft entered service in the mid-2010s. In March last year, a Tejas fighter crashed near Jaisalmer, though the pilot ejected safely.

In September, the Defence Ministry signed a contract with HAL to procure 97 additional Tejas jets, with deliveries set to begin in 2027. A previous order for 83 aircraft signed in 2021 has faced delays due to engine supply shortages from the United States.