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Telangana CM Revanth Reddy forced to cancel US visit after Centre denies political clearance 

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy forced to cancel US visit after Centre denies political clearance 

While the Centre approved the UK tour, the decision to reject political clearance for the US segment was communicated after the delegation had already arrived in London. Expressing shock at the denial, Reddy stated that he decided to comply with the Central government's directive and abort the US itinerary. 

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  • Updated Aug 21, 2026 2:10 PM IST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy forced to cancel US visit after Centre denies political clearance Despite the setback, CM Reddy directed state officials to proceed to the US as planned to finalise proposed MoUs and academic partnerships with major institutions.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s planned official visit to the United States has been cancelled after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) denied "political clearance" for the tour, according to a statement released by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on August 21.

The Chief Minister, who leads the Congress government in Telangana, is currently in London leading the official 'TelanganaRising' delegation. Under the original schedule, Reddy was set to travel from London to Boston and New York before returning to Hyderabad on August 30. Following the denial, he will now return directly to Hyderabad from London on August 23 (Sunday).

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According to the CMO, the state government had sought required clearances for both the United Kingdom and United States legs of the trip as per policy and protocol. While the Centre approved the UK tour, the decision to reject political clearance for the US segment was communicated after the delegation had already arrived in London. Expressing shock at the denial, Reddy stated that he decided to comply with the Central government's directive and abort the US itinerary.

Despite the setback, Chief Minister Reddy directed state officials to proceed to the United States as planned to finalise proposed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and academic partnerships with major institutions, including Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Northeastern University, and Virginia Tech.

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The CMO statement noted that the delegation's planned US trip aimed to align with the Centre's New Education Policy by partnering with top international institutions.

"The only purpose of the visit was to, as part of the New Education Policy of the Centre, bring the world’s best institutions to India, to Telangana, to Hyderabad. They would have been an answer to our youth’s aspirations to get education, skills, and training from the best Ivy Leagues and top global institutions," Reddy said. "I have always believed we should all think beyond politics and elections when it comes to nation building and the future of the youth."

Revanth Reddy highlighted Hyderabad’s history as an education center, citing the contributions of institutions like Osmania University, Hyderabad Central University, IIT, ISB, IIIT, and NALSAR in drawing global corporations and Global Capability Centers (GCCs) to the city. He also referenced the Hyderabad Public School for producing global technology executives, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

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"While most leaders want to send their children abroad, I want to bring the world’s best to India," Reddy added, outlining his goal to establish Hyderabad as a global knowledge hub where students can earn certifications from premier institutions like Harvard, Oxford, MIT, LBS, or LSE.

The Chief Minister will complete the scheduled UK agenda, which includes meetings and interactions with representatives from Oxford University, Cambridge, the London School of Economics, the London Business School, and the University of London, alongside engagements with sports and vocational training organizations.

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Published on: Aug 21, 2026 2:10 PM IST
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