Telangana's GI-tagged tandur toor dal heads to Australia in first-ever export shipment

According to Goyal, the shipment comprises 2.5 metric tonnes (MT) of the speciality pulse, which will bring the distinctive flavour of Indian agricultural produce to Australian households. The development highlights India's efforts to promote region-specific products in international markets and strengthen agricultural exports.

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Tandur Toor Dal, associated with the Tandur region of Telangana, is known for its distinctive characteristics and has received a Geographical Indication tag. A GI tag identifies products whose qualities, reputation or characteristics are closely linked to a particular geographical area. It also helps distinguish authentic regional products from similar goods originating elsewhere.

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The export is expected to help introduce Telangana's traditional agricultural produce to a wider international audience while creating fresh opportunities for stakeholders across the agricultural supply chain. The shipment also reflects the growing interest in products that carry a strong regional identity and are associated with India's agricultural heritage.

India's GI products are winning the world! 🇮🇳🌏 We have flagged-off the first-ever export of GI-tagged Tandur Tur Dal from Telangana to Australia. This shipment of 2.5 MT of the GI-tagged speciality will bring the unmistakable flavours of India to Australian homes. Our farmers and exporters are reaping the financial benefits of growing international demand for India's authentic agricultural products. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 29, 2026

GI-tagged products and India's export potential

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India has a diverse range of GI-tagged agricultural products, including spices, rice varieties, fruits and pulses. Such products can command greater recognition in domestic and international markets because of their geographical origin, distinctive qualities and established reputation.

For farmers, GI recognition can help improve product visibility and strengthen the identity of locally produced goods. When supported by effective marketing, quality assurance and access to international buyers, it can also create opportunities to improve market access and returns.

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The export of Tandur Toor Dal to Australia is significant in this context, as it demonstrates how a traditional regional product can find opportunities beyond its domestic market. It also underlines the importance of connecting farmers and exporters with overseas demand.

The shipment could help strengthen awareness of Indian pulses among consumers abroad, including those interested in authentic Indian ingredients for traditional dishes. Toor dal is widely used in Indian cooking, particularly in preparations such as dal tadka and sambar.