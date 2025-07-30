'Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand': EaseMyTrip exits India vs Pakistan WCL semi-final

EaseMyTrip has publicly withdrawn its association from the India vs Pakistan semi-final in the World Championship of Legends (WCL), citing a principled stand against normalising ties with a country it accuses of promoting terrorism. The move comes despite the company holding a 5-year sponsorship agreement with the tournament.

The development was confirmed by Co-founder Nishant Pitti on Sunday through a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), where he expressed unequivocal support for Team India while distancing the brand from any match involving Pakistan.

“India vs Pakistan - WCL Semi-Final. We applaud Team India @India_Champions for their outstanding performance in the World Championship of Legends. You’ve made the nation proud. However, the upcoming semi-final against Pakistan is not just another game. Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand,” Pitti wrote.

He followed it with a sharper clarification, “@EaseMyTrip, we stand with India. We cannot support any event that attempts to normalise relations with a country that promotes terrorism. The people of India have spoken and we hear them. EaseMyTrip will not be associated with the India vs Pakistan match in WCL. Some things are bigger than sport. Nation first, business later. Always. Jai Hind.”

India vs Pakistan – WCL Semi-Final



We applaud Team India @India_Champions for their outstanding performance in the World Championship of Legends, you’ve made the nation proud.



EaseMyTrip also issued a formal statement echoing Pitti’s remarks, reaffirming its commitment to the India Champions team and reiterating that it had communicated its stance to WCL organisers at the outset.

“Despite entering into a 5-year sponsorship agreement… our stance has always been clear—EaseMyTrip will not be associated with or participate in any WCL match involving Pakistan… Bharat First. Always.”

The growing backlash led WCL to cancel the high-profile India-Pakistan fixture altogether. In its statement, the tournament organisers said the match was originally planned in the spirit of sportsmanship following a recent volleyball fixture between the two countries. However, they acknowledged that the decision had “hurt the feelings of many and caused discomfort to Indian legends.”

WCL added, “In the wake of this, a decision to call off the fixture was taken. We apologise for hurting sentiments.”

EaseMyTrip, one of India’s leading travel-tech companies, is the presenting partner of WCL Season 2. Its public stance on the India-Pakistan fixture marks one of the most high-profile commercial exits from a bilateral sporting event in recent memory.