Thailand-Cambodia tensions: 1 Thai civilian dead, Bangkok urges citizens to evacuate — Here's what we know so far

Political tensions are mounting between Thailand and Cambodia, exacerbated by an escalating border dispute. At least one Thai civilian has died, and several others, including children, have been injured due to artillery exchanges. Seven Thai soldiers have also sustained injuries.

The Thai army has accused Cambodia of launching BM-21 rockets into civilian areas, intensifying the hostilities. The conflict has led to political instability in Thailand, with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra being suspended amid an ethics probe concerning her management of the situation. A leaked call with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen has further deepened national divisions.

Meanwhile, Cambodia has charged Thailand with "brutal and illegal military aggression," claiming that Thai jets have bombed Cambodian territory, allegedly breaching international law and ASEAN norms. Cambodian forces are prepared to defend their sovereignty "at all costs," according to the Ministry of National Defence.

Clashes erupted near the Ta Muen and Ta Moan Thom temples, with both nations claiming ownership. Thai military sources indicated that Cambodian troops initiated firing after Thai soldiers identified a drone and armed personnel. Cambodia, however, accused Thailand of an "armed assault". In response, Thailand reported artillery attacks on Phanom Dong Rak Hospital, heightening fears of civilian harm.

A landmine explosion injuring five Thai soldiers acted as a catalyst for the current tensions, with Thailand alleging the use of newly planted, Russian-made devices. Cambodia has disputed these claims, attributing the explosion to unexploded ordnance from previous conflicts.

Cambodia has reacted by reinstating a mandatory military draft and Prime Minister Hun Manet reaffirming the need to "respond with armed force against armed aggression." This policy shift underscores Cambodia’s readiness amidst the growing tensions.

Thailand has closed its border crossings with Cambodia and urged its citizens to evacuate. The Thai embassy in Phnom Penh has issued alerts, encouraging nationals to leave the country unless absolutely necessary.

Diplomatic relations have rapidly deteriorated, with both countries expelling each other's ambassadors and Cambodia reducing its diplomatic presence in Bangkok. This follows Thai accusations regarding newly planted landmines in contested zones, which Cambodia has denied.

The ongoing military exchanges, including reported Thai airstrikes, continue to strain diplomatic ties and threaten regional stability. The conflict highlights the complex territorial disputes and historical tensions between the two nations.