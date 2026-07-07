'Thank you for the warm welcome': PM Modi thanks Indonesia after grand ceremonial welcome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared glimpses of his ceremonial welcome in Jakarta, expressing gratitude to Indonesia after receiving a grand reception at the Istana Merdeka, the Presidential Palace, according to ANI.

In a post on X, Modi wrote, "Thank you for the warm welcome at the Istana Merdeka!" while sharing photographs and videos from the ceremonial reception. The visuals captured the guard of honour, cultural performances and interactions during his official welcome.

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Thank you for the warm welcome at the Istana Merdeka! @prabowo pic.twitter.com/U6uLbk7aCr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2026

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also highlighted the significance of the visit, stating that Prime Minister Modi was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome at the Presidential Palace.

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In a post on X, the MEA said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome at the Istana Merdeka, the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. The visit marks a significant step in advancing the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening new avenues for cooperation across priority sectors while reinforcing the deep trust, shared values and enduring friendship that bind the two countries."

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Prime Minister @narendramodi was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome at the Istana Merdeka, the Presidential Palace in Jakarta.



The visit marks a significant step in advancing the India–Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening new avenues for cooperation across… pic.twitter.com/vYV6o8xQ7A — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 7, 2026

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi arrived in Jakarta as part of his three-nation tour and was welcomed with full state honours. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto personally received the Prime Minister, underscoring the importance both countries attach to their bilateral ties. Modi's aircraft was also escorted by Indonesian Air Force fighter jets as it entered the country's airspace, a ceremonial gesture reserved for visiting heads of government.

Highlights from a very special welcome in Jakarta last evening…looking forward to the talks with President Prabowo Subianto today.@prabowo pic.twitter.com/Zj4xfqCsqR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2026

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with President Prabowo Subianto, with discussions expected to focus on strengthening cooperation in defence, trade, investment, food security, critical minerals, healthcare and other strategic sectors. The visit is also aimed at deepening the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2018.

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The Prime Minister's post thanking Indonesia for the warm welcome came shortly after the ceremonial reception at the Presidential Palace, where he was greeted with military honours and cultural performances.