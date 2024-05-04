'The issue was given political colour': FM Sitharaman demands apology from Rahul Gandhi for 'politicising' Rohith Vemula's suicide

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticised the Congress party for politicizing the case of Rohith Vemula's death, stating that such a sensitive matter should not have been turned into a political issue.

"The left-liberal groups and leaders in the opposition, who say 'mohabbat ki dukan', actually perpetrated this problem, spoke so badly, and spoke also in the Parliament about his interpretation," the Finance Minister said, adding, "speaking in the parliament was the worst example.The issue was dragged along without allowing law and enforcement agencies to do their jobs; the matter was given political colour and tone."

"The allegations were levelled against the then education minister and the government because the university happened to be the central university. Political interference, intorlence, and hate lie not with the government but with the vested interest groups, who do not lose any opportunity to bring toxins," she said.

Sitharaman emphasized that research in institutes should be based on data and remain free from political influences to safeguard freedom of thought.

"I don't think this is the issue at all. There is speculation that the government may not support some research--no, not at all. Every research is fine but the research must be data-based and data-driven with regression methodology. It has no political agenda underlined. Research should be research but if there are political agendas, there would be political responses too from the ruling party or any other party," said Sitharaman.

Sitharaman remembered when Rahul Gandhi, a Congress leader, raised the issue of Vemula's suicide in Parliament, accusing the central government and former Union HRD minister Smriti Irani of engaging in caste-based politics.

On Friday, the Telangana police submitted a closure report on the death of Rohith Vemula, a University of Hyderabad student who died by suicide in 2016. The report stated that Vemula was not from the Scheduled Castes (SC) community and feared his true identity would be exposed. Additionally, the report cleared the main accused of abetment to suicide charges.

Sitharaman said, “Intolerance, political interference and hate do not lie in the government but in the vested interest groups who don't lose an opportunity to bring this toxin into centres of higher education... Rohith Vemula had his dignity to be respected.”

Earlier in the day, Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP IT Cell, accused Rahul Gandhi of politicizing the matter. He posted a video of Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha on his official social media account on X.

Malviya wrote in the caption, “Rahul Gandhi used the floor of the House to politicise Rohit Vemula’s death for his ugly politics. Now that Telangana Police, under a Congress government, has filed a closure report, stating that Vemula did not belong to the SC community and died by suicide, will Rahul Gandhi apologise to the Dalits?”