'The lack of urgency seems puzzling...': Mallikarjun Kharge writes fresh letter to EC

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday penned another letter to the Election Commission (EC) demanding explanations for the dismissal of his accusations against the poll board. His allegations pertained to the supposed mismanagement and procrastination in publicising the final count of the voting turnout.



In a post via microblogging platform X, Kharge shared his open letter addressed to the EC and expressed his astonishment over the poll body's inclination to reply to his communication while ignoring several other complaints lodged directly.

"It is surprising that the Election Commission of India wanted to respond to this letter while ignoring several other complaints given directly to it", he said.

The EC, just a day before receiving this letter, reprimanded Kharge sternly for his declarations surrounding data of the voter turnout. The poll board declared Kharge's statements as a transgression upon the sincerity of the election procedure and blamed him for purposely creating confusion. The Election Commission even admonished the Congress president for his alleged manipulation of the public sentiment by asserting a delay in revealing the information related to voter turnout.

Earlier, the poll body described Kharge's letter as "highly undesirable," saying it caused confusion and hindered the smooth conduct of free and fair elections.

Earlier, in his letter to INDIA bloc leaders on X, Kharge had stated, "apart from the delay, the voter turnout data released by the Commission does not mention crucial yet related figures, such as the votes polled in each parliamentary constituency and in the respective assembly constituencies".

Kharge raised concerns once more about the EC's apparent lack of urgency in addressing communal and casteist statements made by the ruling party's leader.

"...the lack of urgency shown by the Commission in taking action against blatantly communal and casteist statements being made by the leaders of the ruling party that vitiates the electoral process seems puzzling", he said in his letter to the EC.

Kharge ended his letter by affirming that the Congress party stands behind the Election Commission, supporting its strength and independence.

"...The Congress Party is on the side of the Commission and stands for the strength and independence of the Commission. The officials of the Commission should now decide where they stand", wrote Kharge.