'There is extreme pressure on Narendra Modi': Rahul Gandhi on India-US trade deal, says farmers' hard work 'sold out'

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Tuesday made scathing allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi after US President Donald Trump announced the India-US trade deal. The Gandhi scion claimed that the Prime Minister is "rattled", which is why the trade deal was signed last night.

Rahul further said that there is "extreme pressure" on Modi.

"Modi ji is rattled. The (US-India) trade deal, which was stalled for the past few months, was signed by Narendra Modi last night. There is extreme pressure on him. Narendra Modi ji's image can get damaged. The main thing is that our PM is compromised. The public needs to think about this," the Leader of Opposition told reporters outside the Parliament.

He added that this is the first time the Leader of Opposition was not allowed to speak on the President's Speech. Furthermore, he said that Indian farmers should know that PM Modi has "sold" their hard work in the trade deal.

"For the first time, the LoP was not allowed to speak on the President's speech. Narendra Modi ji has sold your hard work in this trade deal because he is compromised. He has sold the country. Narendra Modi ji is scared because those who shaped his image are now breaking this image."

When asked the kind of pressure he was referring to, Rahul Gandhi alleged that there is a case against industrialist Gautam Adani in the US and that a lot more is yet to come in the Epstein Files.

Gandhi stated, "There is a case on Adani ji in the US, it is actually a case on Modi ji....The Epstein Files contain even more that the US has not yet released. There is pressure due to that as well. These are the two pressure points. The country should understand this."

#WATCH | Delhi | LoP, Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi says, "Modi ji is rattled. The (US-India) trade deal, which was stalled for the past few months, was signed by Narendra Modi last night. There is extreme pressure on him. Narendra Modi ji's image can get damaged. The main thing is… pic.twitter.com/0z6fLFGV0p — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2026

Moreover, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar also raised questions on the trade deal. In a post on X, Kakkar asked about the steps taken to support the country's cotton farmers and what additional US agricultural products will be imported for free.

Trump informs us that Indian goods in US will now attract an 18% tax while all American goods in India will be imported for free.



The US secretary is especially thanking the US President for brokering a deal which benefits the American farmers & local produce.



Will the… https://t.co/IJVCVFwQg9 — Priyanka Kakkar (@PKakkar_) February 3, 2026

She was responding to a post by US Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, who said that the new deal with India will expand farm exports to the country's "massive market".