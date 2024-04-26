scorecardresearch
Business Today
‘They are sending goons. Their departure is certain’: Bhupesh Baghel alleges BJP used workers to block him from entering polling booth

He emphasized the BJP's imminent departure and urged Congress workers to ensure peaceful and maximum voter turnout.

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel claimed on Friday that he was prevented from entering the polling station by BJP "goons". He emphasized the BJP's imminent departure and urged Congress workers to ensure peaceful and maximum voter turnout.

Sharing a video of himself outside the polling booth, the Congress leader wrote on X, "Bhupesh Baghel himself is a candidate and BJP people are stopping him from going to the polling booth."

“BJP is sending its goons to the booths to intimidate and threaten people,” he alleged.

“Congress workers should ensure maximum voting in a peaceful manner. Their departure is certain.”

In another post, Baghel expressed concerns about the clarity of his photo on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Baghel claimed that voters had been reaching out to him, expressing dissatisfaction that the photos of other candidates on the EVMs were larger and clearer compared to his, which appeared smaller and relatively unclear. He maintained that the photograph was provided exactly as requested by the Election Commission.

“This exposes the claims of Election Commission. Was this done as a part of a conspiracy? But that's not going to change the outcome,” he added.

Baghel is contesting from the Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat, which comprises eight assembly segments, against the incumbent BJP MP Santosh Pandey.

In the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Friday, at least 60 per cent of the electorate cast their votes till 3 pm in three constituencies in Chhattisgarh, as reported by the Election Commission.

Published on: Apr 26, 2024, 6:28 PM IST
