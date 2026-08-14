'They are very bright youngsters': SC quashes FIRs against Samay Raina, 4 others over disability remarks

Besides Raina, the Supreme Court granted relief to comedians Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar alias Sonali Aditya Desai and Nishant Jagdish Tanwar, according to Bar and Bench.

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The case stemmed from remarks made during an episode of India’s Got Latent, recorded at Khar Habitat on November 14, 2024. The episode triggered controversy over comments concerning persons with disabilities, including those living with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). The proceedings were also linked to a plea by the Cure SMA India Foundation, which raised concerns about the dignity of persons with disabilities and the impact of insensitive online content.

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Supreme Court praises comedians' efforts

During the hearing, the Bench took note of efforts made by the comedians to work with the disability community and organise events to raise funds for their welfare. “Once there are genuine efforts positive results are bound to be there. They are very bright youngsters. If they have started working in positive direction, there will be positive output,” the Bench observed, as reported by Bar & Bench.

The Court was informed that Raina and the other comedians had organised a chess tournament for persons with disabilities in Pune in March. They had also planned four additional fundraising shows.

₹12.5 crore raised through shows

The Court was further informed that around ₹12.5 crore had been received through the comedians' shows and could be donated towards the welfare of persons with disabilities. The comedians also expressed their willingness to invite persons living with SMA to their programmes and provide financial assistance.

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The development came after the Supreme Court had earlier directed the comedians to organise events aimed at supporting persons with disabilities. The Court had subsequently imposed costs of ₹3 lakh each after concerns were raised about compliance with those directions.

Court notes "Constructive Conversation"

The Bench also acknowledged the interaction between the comedians and the Cure SMA India Foundation. “The significant averment in the compliance affidavit which deserves appreciation is that constructive conversation have taken place between them and the petitioners,” the Court observed, according to Bar & Bench.

The Court noted that the comedians had expressed gratitude towards the NGO for guiding them in organising programmes and working towards the welfare of the SMA community.

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Criminal proceedings quashed

After taking note of the compliance and the steps undertaken by the comedians, the Supreme Court concluded that its earlier directions had been followed. “We have no doubt that respondents 6-10 will work hard in their endeavour to organise events for celebrating the lives and increasing dignity of SMA warriors,” the Bench said.

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The Court then formally closed the proceedings against the five comedians. “Matter qua respondents 6-10 is closed. Criminal proceedings against respondents 6-10 are hereby quashed,” the Bench said.