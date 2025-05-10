'They give safe haven to the terrorists...': Trump’s old tweet on Pakistan goes viral as it violates truce

US President Donald Trump’s old post on X (formally Twitter) went viral as Pakistan violated self-asked truce on May 10. Pakistan violated the self-sought truce on May 10 by shelling at multiple locations along the LoC in Palanwalla sector in Jammu. Multiple explosions were also heard as air defense systems shot down drone/suspicious UAVs in Baramulla.

Trump on May 10 said that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both countries on using common sense and great intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

In his post on Jan 1, 2018, the US President wrote, “The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”

Blackouts were enforced in Barmer and Amritsar tonight after Pakistan violated the newly declared ceasefire, triggering panic and renewed military alerts in multiple Indian border regions.

Just hours after Islamabad requested and agreed to a ceasefire, Pakistan launched fresh attacks along the Line of Control (LoC), shelling multiple areas in the Palanwalla sector in Jammu and reportedly using artillery in Akhnoor, Rajouri, RS Pura, and other sectors. Explosions were also reported as air defense systems intercepted drones or unidentified aerial vehicles over Baramulla.

The violations came just hours after a truce agreement was formally confirmed by Indian and Pakistani officials. According to Indian sources, the truce had been initiated by Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations during a call earlier in the day.

Earlier in the day, India and Pakistan had agreed to halt all firing and military operations on land and in the air starting from 5 PM today, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced on Saturday. However, according to sources, there are no plans for further talks on any other issues at this time.

“The Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan contacted his Indian counterpart at 3:35 PM today. Both sides agreed to cease all military action — on land, in the air, and at sea — effective from 5:00 PM IST,” Misri stated.