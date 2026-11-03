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They left Bengaluru for a slower life in Goa. Here's how much they spent to make the dream come true

They left Bengaluru for a slower life in Goa. Here's how much they spent to make the dream come true

The couple also spent ₹45,000 on Airbnb accommodation while searching for a house over three weeks.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 3, 2026 5:00 AM IST
They left Bengaluru for a slower life in Goa. Here's how much they spent to make the dream come trueIn September, Radhika and Ekansh had shared their decision to leave Bengaluru and build a new life elsewhere, describing the move as a long-held dream.

Moving to Goa in search of a slower-paced life came with a price tag of ₹75,500 for a couple who left Bengaluru to start afresh. Radhika and Ekansh, who have been documenting their relocation on Instagram, recently shared a detailed breakdown of their additional moving expenses, saying the cost was worth it a month after the move.

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In a video shared on Instagram, the couple walked viewers through their relocation journey and the expenses involved in setting up their new life.

Moving out of their society in Bengaluru and storing their belongings cost them ₹15,000. Transporting their luggage to Goa added another ₹24,000. Their road trip expenses, including car servicing, PUC certification and petrol, came to ₹10,000.

The couple also spent ₹45,000 on Airbnb accommodation while searching for a house over three weeks. However, they did not include this amount in their additional relocation costs, as they said it was comparable to the rent they had been paying in Bengaluru.

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Food expenses, including groceries, ordering in and eating out, came to ₹12,000. They spent another ₹5,000 on petrol while travelling across Goa to look for houses.

Setting up their new home added to the bill

Moving into a new house also meant spending on basic arrangements. The couple spent around ₹9,500 to make their home functional. This included setting up the air conditioner and washing machine and hiring a carpenter and plumber.

After adding up these expenses, Radhika and Ekansh put their additional relocation cost at ₹75,500.

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"Given that people spend ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 on a five-day Goa trip, us spending ₹75,000 to start a new life here is absolutely worth it," they said.

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In September, Radhika and Ekansh had shared their decision to leave Bengaluru and build a new life elsewhere, describing the move as a long-held dream.

Since relocating, they have continued sharing glimpses of their life in Goa, including their house-hunting experience and the costs of starting over. Their latest video offers a closer look at what it takes to move to a new city and build a home from scratch.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Nov 3, 2026 5:00 AM IST
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