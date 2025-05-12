'They pose as Indians': Banker says Pakistanis abroad hide identity, embarrassed of their country

A LinkedIn post by an Indian investment banker has spotlighted what he describes as a pattern among some Pakistanis living abroad who, he says, present themselves as Indian in Western countries.

Sarthak Ahuja, based in New Delhi, shared the observation after what he called a telling encounter at a hotel in New York. While checking in, Ahuja noticed the receptionist, whom he described as South Asian, hesitate before saying he was from Gujarat.

“I could tell from the way he spoke that he was from across the border in Pakistan,” Ahuja wrote, suggesting the man used the Indian state as a “safe word” since few people know there's also a city named Gujarat in Pakistan.

Ahuja noted that this was not the first such interaction he’s experienced. “I’ve seen this time and again not just in the US, but in Canada, UK, Europe... no matter where you go,” he wrote. In his view, some Pakistanis abroad appear to distance themselves from their national identity, possibly due to perceptions of their country’s image globally.

In his post, Ahuja also pointed to the hospitality sector, particularly in the UK, where he observed that many restaurants run by Pakistanis brand themselves as Indian establishments. “It’s not something they’ll say to people who are Indian,” he added.

However, Ahuja was clear that his comments were not meant as criticism of individuals. “I have absolutely no hate for civilians and wish them well,” he wrote, adding that India’s global standing has, in his view, helped many South Asians find work and build businesses abroad.

He concluded by urging Pakistanis abroad to be “mindful” of how they engage with India and its people.