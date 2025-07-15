‘They want 10-12 hr shifts from us’: Netizens on Kangana Ranaut’s 'she'd have to work 60-70 days after becoming MP' remark

BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi — Kangana Ranaut recently recounted in an interview that her first year as a Parliamentarian was replete with some harsh truths. She said in an interview that when she was offered the role, she was told that she might have to work for 60-70 days to attend the Parliament.

Advertisement

Related Articles

She recalled taking the oath during the Monsoon session and noted that the year involved many Parliament sessions, including double budget sessions, which made the work intense.

What exactly did Kangana Ranaut say?

"When I was offered, I was told that maybe you have to, some 60-70 days you'll have to attend the Parliament, and rest of the time you can do your work. And I was like, that's... That sounds reasonable. But as we know, now that, it's very demanding," she told Times Now in an interview.

Furthermore, Kangana spoke about the challenges of being a politician, saying she has always expressed herself freely but realised that politics involves a lot of bullying. She described politics as the most abused profession, where one faces criticism regardless of their actions.

Advertisement

Netizens on Kangana Ranaut's take

Her take on an MP's life left netizens aghast, with some even saying that it is these politicians who expect middle-class people and professionals to clock in 10-12 hours every day at their jobs.

"And then these people are trying to force 10-12 hour shifts on us regular people. Actually, this is what they want. They'll rest and do nothing while we are forced to grind so much we barely have the capacity left to think about anything else," a Redditor commented.

"I'd like to stop paying for her pension that she will get from now on," an angry social media user said.

"'I didn't naturally expect it to be so demanding as a job,' she said. Comedy gold.... Tragic also but when does that matter in this country," a third user wrote.

Advertisement

"If only all MPs were this honest," a fourth user commented. "But it was support to be a part time job. Why are poor people showing up at their MP’s posh home, bringing down the vibe," a user commented in jest.