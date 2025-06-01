'They want trade, not begging bowl': Shehbaz Sharif says China, Turkey treat Pakistan as equal

Business Today
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  Updated Jun 1, 2025 9:14 PM IST
'They want trade, not begging bowl': Shehbaz Sharif says China, Turkey treat Pakistan as equalSpeaking to senior military officers in Balochistan’s capital, Sharif spotlighted shifting global expectations of Pakistan’s role on the international stage

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, addressing military brass in Quetta, declared that Pakistan’s key allies—from China to Saudi Arabia—now expect partnership, not pleas, warning that the era of showing up with a “begging bowl” is over.

Speaking to senior military officers in Balochistan’s capital, Sharif spotlighted shifting global expectations of Pakistan’s role on the international stage. “China is the most time-tested friend of Pakistan. Saudi Arabia is one of the most reliable and trustworthy friends of Pakistan, and so are others—Turkey, Qatar and the UAE,” he said.

“But let me make this point abundantly clear,” he continued. “They expect us now to engage them in trade, commerce, innovation, research and development, education and health, investments, and profitable ventures mutually. They no longer expect us to go there with a begging bowl.”

Sharif insisted that Pakistan must harness its own resources and talent to meet these expectations. “The Almighty has blessed us with natural and human resources. We must make full use of them and deploy them for these very profitable ventures,” he added.

With newly appointed Field Marshal Asim Munir present, Sharif reinforced a message of national responsibility: “He would be the last person, along with me, to carry this burden on our shoulders.”

The remarks come amid tense IMF negotiations for a proposed $2.3 billion loan. India has opposed the deal, alleging the funds could support state-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan has received 25 IMF bailouts since 1958, a history Sharif’s message appeared determined to break.

While the country continues to grapple with economic and security challenges, Sharif’s speech marked a pivot—less about crisis management and more about ambition. 

Published on: Jun 1, 2025 9:14 PM IST
