Thinking of skipping school for Netflix? CBSE just made 75% attendance a non-negotiable for class 12 exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a strict reminder to schools that students must have at least 75% attendance to be eligible to appear for board exams.

As per CBSE Examination Bye-Laws, this attendance requirement is mandatory. A relaxation of up to 25% may be allowed in cases like medical emergencies, national or international sports participation, or other serious circumstances—but only if proper documents are submitted.

CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj told news agency PTI that students and parents must be clearly informed about the rule and the consequences of not meeting it.

Schools have been directed to update attendance registers daily, have them signed by class teachers and school authorities, and ensure they are ready for inspection. Bhardwaj warned that CBSE may conduct surprise checks, and incomplete records or irregular student attendance could lead to strict action, including disaffiliation of the school and disqualification of students from board exams.

Alongside this, CBSE is set to roll out a new two-phase board exam system starting from the 2026 academic session, as part of its efforts to make assessments more flexible and student-friendly, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Under the revised format, Class 10 board exams will be held in two phases the first in February, which will be mandatory for all students, and the second in May, which will be optional for those wanting to improve their scores. “Internal assessment will be conducted only once per academic year, and its score will apply to both phases of the board exams,” Bhardwaj clarified.