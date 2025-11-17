'This is a bow to jihadi groups': Kanwal Sibal on Asim Munir's latest threat against India

Former Foreign Secretary of India Kanwal Sibal said in a social media post on Monday that Pakistani Field Marshal Asim Munir's recent threat against India is a "bow to jihadi groups in Pakistan and gives legitimacy to their agenda". He further said that Munir has taken a big risk, encouraged by Donald Trump's personal endorsement.

His comment came after Munir threatened India while speaking at a luncheon hosted by Jordan's King Abdullah II at the President's House in Islamabad.

"Asim Munir repeatedly speaks of the conflict with India in religious terms, which implies a jihad against India without invoking the term. This is a bow to jihadi groups in Pakistan and gives legitimacy to their agenda. There is a big risk Munir is taking, no doubt encouraged by what he thinks is Trump's personal endorsement of him and the defence pact with Saudi Arabia, which gives a regional role to the Pakistan military," Sibal wrote on X.

Sibal, who has also served as India's Ambassador to Russia, said that Munir's aggressive instincts and risk-taking will come more into play, especially after the recent amendment of Pakistan's constitution that consolidates his position of primacy.

Furthermore, he referenced Munir's 'dump truck-Mercedes' analogy that the latter gave at an event in Florida in August this year while speaking about the India-Pakistan conflict that took place in May this year. "A military chief with a jihadi mindset and armed with political power is a dangerous mix. The dump truck risks veering off the road in an attempt to hit the Mercedes."

There is a big risk Munir is taking, no doubt encouraged… https://t.co/DT9kkx4cJt — Kanwal Sibal (@KanwalSibal) November 17, 2025

What exactly did Munir say this time?

Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir recounted the events of May and said: "Pakistan will respond to those who impose war on it in the same way as it did in May." He further attributed Pakistan's "success" in the May conflict to divine support, saying, "When a Muslim puts their trust in Allah, he turns the dirt thrown at the enemy into missiles."