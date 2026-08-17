'This is not the end for Amit Malviya': Tax Compass CEO hints at his role in West Bengal win

"I have made critical comments about Amit Malviya in the past. But anyone, including me, who thinks this is the end will need to wait!" Rotti said in a post on X. "I don't interpret his removal from one role as the end of his political relevance. The massive victory in Bengal could mean something else is coming for the 'WB Co-incharge'."

I have made critical comments about @amitmalviya in the past. But, anyone including me who thinks this is the end will need to wait! I don't interpret his removal from one role as the end of his political relevance. The massive victory in Bengal could mean something else is… https://t.co/LJ5P2aUpda — Ajay Rotti (@ajayrotti) August 17, 2026

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Malviya's Bengal Role

Malviya was appointed BJP's West Bengal co-incharge in November 2020, ahead of the 2021 Assembly election.

The BJP had appointed Kailash Vijayvargiya as the state’s in-charge on November 13, 2020. Malviya and Arvind Menon were named co-in-charges.

In the 2021 Assembly election, the BJP increased its tally in West Bengal from three seats in 2016 to 77.

In the 2026 Assembly election, the BJP defeated Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress, winning 208 of the 294 seats.

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'Taking Over From Me'

The BJP on Monday appointed academic Deepak Mhaskey as its social media department head, replacing Malviya, who had been at the helm for 11 years.

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Malviya congratulated Mhaskey and the party’s newly appointed office-bearers. "Their appointments come at a crucial juncture as the party prepares to scale newer heights and take its message and organisation to every corner of the country," Malviya said.

"I wish to particularly congratulate Shri Deepak Mhaskey ji, who will be taking over from me as the head of the BJP's Social Media Department, and the co-conveners Smt. Priti Gandhi ji, Shri Shivanand Dwivedi ji, Shri Alok Bhatt ji and Shri Arun Yadav ji," he added.

Malviya said he had worked closely with the new team over the past decade. He expressed confidence that the BJP's digital communication would achieve "newer milestones" under its leadership.

Malviya has been central to the BJP’s social media strategy for more than a decade. He came into prominence in 2009 through a forum called 'Friends of BJP' and was made head of the party's IT department in 2015.