'This isn't riot-for-votes politics, spare us': Stalin responds as Yogi Adityanath backs Hindi, NEP

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin, responding to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s statements that there should not be hatred for Hindi. He was referring to the language row in Tamil Nadu, and DMK’s opposition to the National Education Policy (NEP) that proposes the three-language formula. Stalin and DMK have accused the BJP-led NDA government at the centre of trying to impose Hindi through NEP.

“Tamil Nadu’s fair and firm voice on #TwoLanguagePolicy and #FairDelimitation is echoing nationwide—and the BJP is clearly rattled. Just watch their leaders’ interviews,” said Stalin, sharing Adityanath’s podcast with ANI.

“And now Hon’ble Yogi Adityanath wants to lecture us on hate? Spare us. This isn’t irony—it’s political black comedy at its darkest. We don’t oppose any language; we oppose imposition and chauvinism. This isn’t riot-for-votes politics. This is a battle for dignity and justice,” he said.

— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) March 27, 2025

This comes after Adityanath, in the podcast, criticised Stalin’s stance on the three-language row and called it narrow politics. He said Stalin was trying to create divisions based on region and language as his vote bank was at a risk.

Adityanath said, “Tamil is one of the oldest languages in India, and its history is as ancient as Sanskrit. Every Indian has respect and reverence for Tamil because many elements of Indian heritage are still alive in the language. So, why should we hate Hindi?"

"I believe this is the message conveyed by our National Anthem as well. This is merely narrow politics. When these people feel their vote bank is at risk, they try to create divisions based on region and language. The people of this country should always be alert to such divisive politics and stand firm for the unity of the country," Adityanath said, questioning why can’t Hindi be taught in Tamil Nadu universities when Tamil, Telugu and other languages can be taught in Uttar Pradesh.

Stalin had earlier said that Tamil Nadu is ready for another language war and that DMK would not oppose Hindi if it is not imposed on them. Stalin said that the Dravidian movement did not have enmity against any language but it would not allow another language to dominate Tamil. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister supports the two language policy (Tamil and English), which, he said, has resulted in the state’s superior education, skill development and employment opportunities.