'This one’s for you': Inox Group’s Siddharth Jain has a mesage for Musk after he gets India Inc’s first Tesla Model Y

Siddharth Jain, Executive Director of Inox Group, has become the first corporate leader in India to own a Tesla Model Y, following the American EV giant’s entry into the Indian market earlier this year.

Jain followed soon after, becoming the first from India Inc to bring home a Tesla. Sharing the moment on X, he posted a picture of himself with the SUV and tagged Tesla CEO Elon Musk. “This one’s for you @ElonMusk!!! I am beyond thrilled to receive India Inc’s 1st Tesla,” he wrote.

This one’s for you @ElonMusk!!!



I am beyond thrilled to receive India Inc’s 1st @Tesla !



I have been waiting for this precious moment ever since I visited the Tesla Fremont factory in 2017!



Dreams do come true!✨ pic.twitter.com/UMEAxK4Ixg — Siddharth Jain (@JainSiddharth_) September 15, 2025

The Inox executive said his wait for the car dated back to 2017, when he visited Tesla’s Fremont, California factory. “Dreams do come true,” he remarked. The post attracted several congratulatory messages. “What stands out for me isn’t the Tesla, it’s that childlike grin. Tech is cool, but it’s the personal milestones, a sense of fulfilment that are magical any age. Congrats,” wrote X user Shaurya Garg. Another added, “Well done Siddharth and congrats! Beautiful Car!”

Tesla marked its official debut on July 15, 2025, with the opening of its maiden showroom at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. Situated in Maker Maxity Mall, the space doubles as an “experience centre” where visitors can explore Tesla’s offerings. Less than a month later, the company widened its footprint by launching a second outlet at Aerocity in Delhi.

The Model Y, Tesla’s launch vehicle for India, comes in two trims — Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) priced at ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and Long-Range All-Wheel Drive (AWD) priced at ₹67.89 lakh. The on-road cost in Mumbai can reach up to ₹69.15 lakh.

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik was the first Indian customer to take delivery of the Model Y earlier this month, calling it a step towards promoting electric mobility and inspiring younger buyers. His purchase was described as a symbolic gesture of the state’s commitment to sustainable transport.

Despite steep import tariffs and premium pricing, Tesla’s arrival is being hailed as a turning point for the electric vehicle market in India. Analysts believe the company’s presence will accelerate EV infrastructure development and spur wider adoption of green transport.

With early adopters such as Pratap Sarnaik and Siddharth Jain setting the tone, Tesla’s rollout in India could influence how both consumers and the automobile industry embrace sustainable mobility in the years ahead.