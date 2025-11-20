'Threatened 350% tariffs': Trump again claims he settled India-Pakistan conflict

US President Donald Trump has once again claimed that he prevented a potential nuclear clash between India and Pakistan earlier this year by threatening both countries with 350 per cent tariffs. He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called him afterward to say, "We're not going to go to war."

Speaking at the US–Saudi Investment Forum in Washington on Wednesday - attended by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman - Trump said he told both nations that they "can go at it," but he would impose "a 350 per cent tariff on each country. No more trade with the United States."

"I'm good at settling disputes," Trump said. "I told them, 'Come back to me and I'll take it down. But I’m not going to have you guys shooting nuclear weapons at each other, killing millions of people and having the nuclear dust floating over Los Angeles. I’m not going to do it.’"

Trump said he was "all set" to act and had instructed his Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, to proceed with the tariff move. He claimed that once both sides backed down, he offered a new trade deal instead.

"Now, no other president would have done that…I used tariffs to settle all these wars. Five of the eight were settled because of the economy, because of trade, because of tariffs. I did this," he said.

Trump also recounted that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called him to thank him "for saving millions of lives." He also claimed that Prime Minister Modi called later, saying: "We're done."

"I said, 'You’re done with what?' and he said, 'We're not going to go to war.' I said, 'Let's make a deal,'" Trump told the gathering.

The US President has repeated this claim more than 60 times since May, when he first announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after a "long night" of talks mediated by Washington.

India has repeatedly denied any third-party involvement. New Delhi has maintained that the understanding to cease hostilities was reached directly between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan on May 10.