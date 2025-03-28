Three cops killed as gunfight erupts again in Jammu & Kashmir's Kathua during massive anti-terror op

A deadly gunfight broke out on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, claiming the lives of three police personnel and injuring two others. The clash also resulted in the deaths of two terrorists. The incident unfolded as a massive anti-terror operation, now in its fourth day, continues across the region.

Security officials said the encounter erupted near Jakhole village, about 30 km from Hiranagar sector, where a previous gun battle took place on Sunday, March 23. According to sources quoted by India Today TV, four to five terrorists had taken shelter in a dense forested area in Juthana, prompting security personnel to close in on their location.

The Army's special forces, along with police and other agencies, engaged the hiding terrorists. Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat reached the site to personally oversee the high-stakes operation. Officials confirmed that reinforcements were rushed to the scene and an intense exchange of fire followed.

Security agencies suspect that the terrorists involved in Thursday’s encounter are the same group that managed to escape during Sunday’s gunfight in Hiranagar. That operation, initiated by the SOG based on intelligence inputs, had targeted a group hiding inside a 'dhok'—a small enclosure—in Sanyal village near the International Border with Pakistan. The terrorists fled after a brief 30-minute exchange of fire.

Since March 22, a large-scale search operation has been underway involving the police, Army, NSG, BSF, and CRPF. The forces have been using advanced surveillance tools, including drones, UAVs, and bulletproof vehicles, to scour the region in a bid to track down the infiltrators.