‘Time has not come’: Fadnavis dismisses Sanjay Raut’s claims of PM Modi’s ‘September retirement plans’

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has dismissed rumours about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's potential retirement, asserting that he will continue to lead the country. Addressing claims made by Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut, Fadnavis stated, "In 2029, we will see Modi as the Prime Minister again."

Fadnavis emphasised that there is no need to search for Modi's successor, as he remains the leader. "In our culture, when the father is alive, it is inappropriate to talk about succession. That is Mughal culture. The time has not come to discuss it," Fadnavis added.

Sanjay Raut had suggested that Modi's visit to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur might be linked to his retirement plans. Raut claimed, "He probably went to RSS headquarters to write his retirement application in September."

He further alleged that the RSS desires a change in the country's political leadership, stating, "From what I understand the entire Sangh parivar wants a change in the country's leadership. PM Modi's time is over and they want change. They also want to choose the next BJP chief."

Senior RSS leader Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi responded to Raut's claims by saying he is unaware of any discussions regarding Modi's replacement. "I don't have any such information," Joshi remarked when asked about Modi's possible successor being selected from Maharashtra.

Modi's visit to the RSS headquarters was part of a tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, which Joshi noted had gone well, stating, "Yesterday's programmes went well. We all are happy. His interest in service was evident during the COVID period."

PM Modi described the RSS as the "banyan tree" of India's cultural and ideological heritage. "The seed of ideology that was sown 100 years ago has grown into a massive tree. The principles and values of the RSS have elevated it to great heights, with lakhs of kar sevaks as its branches," he said.

This visit marked Modi's first visit to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur since becoming Prime Minister 11 years ago, making him the second sitting PM to visit the site after Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000.

The speculation regarding Modi's retirement coincided with his 75th birthday this September, a milestone age at which some leaders in the ruling dispensation consider stepping down. However, Fadnavis remained firm in his stance, reiterating that Modi would continue to lead the country for years to come. The discussions surrounding Modi's future leadership underscore the ongoing political dynamics within India as various factions express differing views on succession and leadership continuity.