‘Time of reflection’: Yunus says mutual respect will guide India, Bangladesh in letter to PM Modi

Amid straining ties between India and Bangladesh, the country’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, conveying Eid-ul-Adha greetings, and also said that mutual and understanding will guide both the nations. Ties between India and Bangladesh soured after the pro-India Sheikh Hasina-led government was ousted and she fled to India. Dhaka accused New Delhi of interfering with its internal politics.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Yunus wished PM Modi on the occasion and said the prime minister’s wishes "reflects the shared values" between the two countries.

“Eid-ul-Azha is a time of reflection, which brings communities together in the spirit of festivity, sacrifice, generosity and unity, and inspires us all to work together for the greater benefits of the peoples across the world. I am confident that the spirit of mutual respect and understanding will continue to guide our nations to work together for the wellbeing of our peoples," said the letter, dated June 6, shared by Yunus on social media.

In his letter from two days prior, PM Modi said the festival is an "integral part of the rich and diverse cultural heritage of India". He said it "reminds us of the timeless values of sacrifice, compassion and brotherhood, which are essential in building a peaceful and inclusive world".

Advertisement

BANGLADESH CRISIS

Bangladesh's interim government, led by Yunus, has announced that national elections will be held by the first half of April 2026. There are demands from major political factions advocating for elections by December this year.

Yunus, who assumed his role following the ousting of the Awami League government led by Hasina in August 2024, aims to conduct a "clean, peaceful, festive, and inclusive election." The interim government's objectives include addressing the historical electoral flaws that have marred Bangladesh since its independence in 1971. The administration's agenda focuses on "justice, reform and elections."

The interim government is tasked with creating an environment conducive to elections, with reforms and justice expected to reach an "acceptable stage" by Ramadan 2026. Key reforms are being implemented to establish institutional governance linked to the electoral process. According to Yunus, without these reforms, past sacrifices made by students and citizens could be in vain.

Advertisement

The announcement of the April 2026 election date has sparked a rift between the interim government and the military. General Waker-Uz-Zaman, the army chief, has voiced a preference for elections by December to ensure political stability. The army views an elected government as essential for maintaining order, contrasting with the interim administration's timeline.

Yunus has stated that the Election Commission will soon provide a detailed roadmap for the upcoming elections. The interim government's focus remains on ensuring a "truly representative parliament" is formed, giving a significant number of young voters the chance to participate for the first time.