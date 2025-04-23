'Time to suspend Indus Waters Treaty indefinitely': Former Indian ambassador to Russia Kanwal Sibal after Pahalgam terror attack

Kanwal Sibal, Chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the former Indian Ambassador to Russia, took to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight the options in front of the Indian government against Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Sibal, who served as the Foreign Secretary of India under late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, said in his post that it is time for New Delhi to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) indefinitely as a response.

"It is time to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty indefinitely as a truly meaningful response to the latest terrorist outrage in Pahalgam instigated by Pakistan. We have earlier said that blood and water can’t go together. Let’s act on our own declared position. This will be a strategic response," the veteran diplomat said.

But why is Sibal pressing for the suspension of IWT? The Indus Waters Treaty, which governs the user of the waters of the Indus River and its 5 tributaries, was signed between India and Pakistan in 1960.

As per this treaty, India can utilise the waters of Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej whereas Pakistan has been allocated the waters of Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab.

Even though the distribution seems equal, the treaty heavily favours Pakistan since the country receives around 80 per cent of the Indus River System's total water flow. Pakistan's agriculture sector is heavily dependent on the waters of the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab, especially in Punjab and Sindh.

Back to Sibal's post, he further said that with the Trump administration in the White House, India is in a favourable position on the issue with the US since the attack occurred during US Vice President JD Vance's India visit.

He is of the opinion that this action will send a strong message to Bangladesh as well. "Trump and Vance have strong views on Islamic extremism and terrorism. This step will send a salutary message to Bangladesh too."

At least 26 people, including 2 foreign nationals, have lost their lives in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama attack. The attackers are associated with The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).