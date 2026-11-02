Tired of protein shakes? Amul launches crunchy cubes with 25g protein for ₹80, here's why they're different

The new product comes in five flavours: Peri Peri, Korean Kimchi, Tandoori, Cheese & Herbs and Tomato. Each 38-gram pack contains 25 grams of protein, accounting for approximately 65% of its total weight, as per the brand's official website.

Consumers can buy it in a box of five individual packs, weighing 190 grams in total and priced at ₹400. Each pack also comes with a separate seasoning sachet. To prepare the snack, consumers simply need to pour the seasoning into the pack, shake it and enjoy the crunchy cubes.

The cubes can also be used beyond regular snacking. Amul suggests adding them to gravies, using them in soups as a crunchy alternative to croutons, or mixing them with onions, tomatoes and chutneys to make a protein-rich bhel.

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What did Amul's brand manager say about the new protein snack?

Shefali Vijaywargiya, brand manager at Amul, announced the product in a post on X on October 30, saying the company had been working on the idea for more than a year.

"At Amul, we have been on a mission to help Indians meet their daily protein needs, with a target of at least 1 g of protein per kg of body weight every day," she wrote.

Explaining the thinking behind the product, Vijaywargiya said the company wanted to make snacking more functional by offering a substantial amount of protein without adding too many calories.

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"Our challenge was to make snacking functional by delivering meaningfully high protein per serving, using the best quality protein, and keeping calories in check so that protein-rich snacking could become part of the daily diet," she said.

She added that developing the product was not easy. "It was a difficult brief. After over a year of R&D, we are excited to have cracked it!"

Describing the product, she said it offered "a high protein snack with calories and protein comparable to a scoop of protein powder".

Vijaywargiya also highlighted its convenience, saying the snack was designed for on-the-go consumption while allowing consumers to personalise it and discover different ways of eating it.

Ingredients, availability and price

According to the product listing, Amul High Protein Cubes are made using milk protein. The ingredients include milk solids, iodised salt, acidity regulator (575) and nature-identical cheese flavouring.

A 38-gram pack costs ₹80, while a box containing five packs costs ₹400. The product is listed on Amul's official online store, but is currently marked as sold out.

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The website also sets a maximum purchase limit of two boxes per order and states that returns and cancellations are not permitted.

From high-protein paneer to kulfi: Amul's growing protein product range

The High Protein Cubes are part of Amul's larger push to expand its protein-focused portfolio. The cooperative has been introducing protein-rich alternatives across different food categories, moving beyond traditional dairy products.

Amul's high-protein direct-to-consumer range dates back to 2022, when it introduced products such as high-protein paneer, dahi and whey protein. The portfolio has since expanded to include high-protein lassi, buttermilk, milkshakes and other dairy-based offerings.

In April 2025, Amul introduced high-protein mango kulfi, offering 10 grams of protein and just 57 calories in a 60-gram serving. The product was priced at ₹40. A month later, it announced three more products: high-protein paneer containing 60 grams of protein in a 200-gram pack, a high-protein chocolate ice cream bar with 10 grams of protein and 59 calories, and a vanilla milkshake with 10 grams of protein in a 180 ml pack.

The company also showcased high-protein milk containing 35 grams of protein in a 250 ml pack at Gulfood 2025.

Beyond its protein range, Amul has a wide product portfolio covering milk, butter, ghee, cheese, paneer, curd, ice creams, chocolates, milk powders, health beverages, traditional Indian sweets, frozen snacks, bakery products and peanut spreads.