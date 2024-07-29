scorecardresearch
Tomato prices to cool down in 7-10 days: Consumer affairs minister Pralhad Joshi

Tomato prices to cool down in 7-10 days: Consumer affairs minister Pralhad Joshi

Tomato sales will start at various locations in Delhi-NCR, including Rajiv Chowk Metro, Patel Chowk Metro, and 15 other centres from Monday.

Tomato prices to cool down in a week, says minister Tomato prices to cool down in a week, says minister

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi said that prices of tomatoes will cool down in 7-10 days. As food inflation increases, prices of essential vegetables such as tomatoes have shot up. Tomatoes are being sold in the range of Rs 100-120 per kg in various markets. 

The minister during a programme by National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) in Delhi on Monday assured that the prices would come down. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, through the NCCF, has initiated market intervention to stabilise the price rise in the retail market. He said that the NCCF is procuring tomatoes from wholesale mandis and selling them at reasonable retail prices.

"As you can see, the prices have been gradually decreasing compared to last week. I believe that in seven to ten days, the prices will normalise. Until then, we will continue with this program,” said Joshi. 

"Under the directive of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, we have decided to sell tomatoes at Rs 60 per kilogram at eighteen centres in Delhi NCR. This arrangement includes the cost of transportation and handling from the markets. This initiative starts today, and we will proceed with it," said Joshi. As per the ministry, this move would ensure that profit margins remain reasonable at the retail level and prevent windfall gains to intermediaries. 

Tomato sales will start at various locations in Delhi-NCR, including Rajiv Chowk Metro, Patel Chowk Metro, and 15 other centres from Monday. Tomatoes would be sold at Rs 60 per kg at all these locations. Number of retail locations may be increased for consumer convenience in the coming days. 

Published on: Jul 29, 2024, 3:59 PM IST
